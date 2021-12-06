Enderes adds silver to PH war chest at Asian Youth Para Games – Manila Bulletin

Daniel Enderes Jr. claimed the silver medal in the 1500-meter T20 class of the men’s under-20 division to boost the country’s medal to one gold, six silver and two bronze medals in the Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain over the weekend.

Daniel Enderes Jr. (Photo from PHILSPADA’s Facebook account)

Linard Sultan, for his part, took a few silvers in men’s singles and mixed team events in table tennis, while Mary Eloise Sable took home a bronze in women’s mixed team.

Sultan lost to Iranian Seyed Amirhossein Hosseinipour 3-2 in the gold medal round and was in the mixed team with a Kuwaiti and a Singaporean, which also finished second.

Sable, for her part, was with the Malaysians when they took bronze.

Regulations here allowed a paddler to team up with other countries.

These are products of their sacrifice and hard work trained during the pandemic, said national para table tennis coach Louie Eballa.

Swimmer Ariel Joseph Alegabres delivered the only gold and two silvers, Ronn Russell Mitra and Enderes snare a silver each in athletics, while Angel Otom took a bronze in swimming for the country’s other medals.

At the time of going to press, Alegabres and Otom tried to add more to the boys’ 200m individual medley and girls’ 50m freestyle respectively.

The Filipinos have already surpassed the bronze medal effort in the last staging of this event four years ago in Dubai.



