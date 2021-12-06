Broncos fail to capitalize on opportunities, unable to make crucial plays in 22-9 loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY The Broncos featured Patrick Mahomes.

They held Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill to a combined 49 yards, limited the Chiefs to 5-for-12 trailing third and 1-for-2 in the red zone, and allowing just 16 points defensively.

Offensively, they defeated the Chiefs in the air and on the ground, holding the ball longer and driving 20 plays.

And it wasn’t enough in a 22-9 “Sunday Night Football” loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

For every positive the Broncos recorded and they existed, Denver failed to make a critical, much-needed game.

After a 36-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy and a 14-yard Javonte Williams run helped the Broncos to a first-and-10 on the Kansas City 14-yard line, a pair of penalties pushed Denver back. First, Courtland Sutton was called for interfering with the pass and holding, and Teddy Bridgewater was then called up for intentional grounding. The Broncos had to settle for a field goal on the drive.

At the end of the first half, Denver put together a 20-play drive in which the Broncos converted a pair of fourth downs, the longest drive in both possession and play since at least 2001. It ended with no points. On fourth-and-2 from the Kansas City 8-yard line, Williams was tackled in the backfield for a 1-yard loss. Rather than fully recover from a 10-0 deficit in the first quarter, the Broncos were left a touchdown.

Williams would later say there was a “miscommunication” about the game, although Head Coach Vic Fangio said it was too late to time out by the time the miscommunication became apparent.

“I mean, any ride you try to get points,” Bridgewater said, “but on a ride like that if you’re in the situation [where you’re] you start the ride already with a backup and you take the ball out of there and you get the ball all the way into the field, you don’t score, it just sucks, man.

With the game still within reach, Denver trailed just 10-3 at halftime, the Broncos’ attack later turned the ball twice. The first came when Bridgewater tried to guard safety during a first-down play in Kansas City territory.

“That guy on the first interception, he had the tight end in man [coverage] and the tight end was in protection, so the guy ended up falling in the hole,” Bridgewater said. “I tried to face him to the left and anticipated the pitch, and he made a play. I wish I could take it back, but I can’t.”

The second came with the Broncos trailing 16-3 in the fourth quarter, putting an end to any hopes for a comeback win. During that game, one of the Broncos’ six fourth-down attempts, Bridgewater’s pass was deflected at the line and Daniel Sorensen grabbed the football and took off for a score.

The pick-six gave Kansas City a 22-3 lead and effectively sealed the game, but that game came after a muffled punt gave the Chiefs extra possession in the red zone.

Rookie running back Javonte Williams was one of the only bright spots on offense, as he became the first rookie in team history to have over 100 rushing yards and 75 receiving yards in a game. He finished with 23 carries for 102 yards and six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Still, Denver was unable to convert that effort or that of its other playmakers into points often enough. Denver has now scored less than 10 points in three of its last five losses against Kansas City.

“We need to be able to score more points no matter who you play against, especially the Chiefs at home,” Fangio said. “I thought we did a lot of good things offensively. That drive at the end of the first half was really good; we just didn’t finish it. Couldn’t get the last 2 yards to keep the drive in third – and 2 and fourth and 2. But hey, you’re not going to beat a lot of teams, especially the Chiefs, who score [nine] points and turn it over three times.”

The Broncos defense, as noted earlier, was successful. Mahomes was only 15-of-29 for 184 yards, an interception and a 57.3 quarterback rating. After a 10-point opening quarter, Denver forced Kansas City to a punt or turnover on four of its five possessions from the start of the second quarter to the end of the third frame.

Rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II knocked out Mahomes to start the second half, earning his fourth interception of the season. He now ranks second among all AFC corners in interceptions and has the most interceptions by a Broncos rookie since 1973.

However, even the defensive players felt they could have done more to help.

“I don’t think we did it and this is just how I’m wired. I don’t think we did enough to win the game,” said Justin Simmons. “I know defensively, we didn’t leave that game saying, ‘Oh, we’ve done our part.’ We could have had another takeaway, put our attack on a shorter field for once. Those are the kind of things that go through our heads and we have those conversations. We just have to find a way to spend a little bit more around those win games.”

After the loss, the Broncos can answer the same set of questions leading up to a Week 18 game in Denver against the Chiefs. The streak has grown to 12 games and the Broncos may need a win over the Chiefs in the final week of the regular season to earn a playoff bid. Several Broncos said Sunday night that despite the score, they believe they are closing the gap.

“I feel like the last few times we’ve played against them, we’ve been in the game late in the game and we’ve done some things to either shoot ourselves in the foot or not take advantage of opportunities when they come up. occur,” says Courtland Sutton. said. “Like I said, it’s up to us to make sure we take advantage of opportunities when they arise because [when] you’re playing against a quality team like the Chiefs, it’s important to make sure we take those opportunities and don’t let them slip. And we’re going to go in there, evaluate the movie, figure out what we can get better at and move on to the next game.”

However, the Broncos have work to do before week 18. Safety Kareem Jackson spoke to the team after the loss and emphasized a playoff mentality. The Broncos are not out of the wild-card race yet, but they will likely need to finish 4-1 in their last five games to have a chance at the postseason.

“We just need to recover and start this last five game run against Detroit this Sunday and get back on track,” Fangio said. “We’re still hunting and we can take care of things.”

Sutton said he believed “1000 percent” the team is still confident in its ability to recover from a loss in a battle for first place.