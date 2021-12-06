Davis Cup: Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev win Russian Tennis Federation title over Croatia in Madrid | tennis news





After beating Spain, Russia decisively eliminated Sweden and Germany en route to Sunday’s final as they won the Davis Cup for the first time since winning the 2006 title; Wins for Andrey Rublev and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev sealed a 2-0 win over Croatia







The Russian Tennis Federation celebrates after winning the Davis Cup final in Madrid Daniil Medvedev went undefeated in the Davis Cup final to help the Russian Tennis Federation claim their first title in 15 years with a 2-0 win over Croatia on Sunday. A month after the Russians won the award in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup, Andrey Rublev defeated Borna Gojo and Medvedev defeated Marin Cilic to give the country the two most prestigious trophies in international team tennis. It is the first time a Russian team has won the Davis Cup since 2006 and in his on-track interview, Medvedev said: “It feels great, but I am more happy for the team than for myself. “We have a great team, a great atmosphere and I’m just happy to be part of this team and to be able to bring the points we need. It’s been a pretty great two weeks because it’s never easy to get here come at the end of the season. Two of the best weeks of my career.” The Russians were barred from competing under their flag due to anti-doping rule violations and made sure their ranking superiority was translated into silverware. The only two-player team in the singles top 10, the RTF side completed the job before Croatia could play their trump card in the world No 1 doubles team Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic. Rublev has been a bit shaky these two weeks, but he hit form in the Russian team’s semi-final victory over Germany and continued it here against Gojo, who has been the revelation of the tournament. As a 279, Gojo had won his previous three singles matches against players significantly higher. He again gave a good impression of himself, but Rublev proved too strong in the end in a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) victory. That set the tone for US Open champion Medvedev, who had not lost a set in the event, and he delivered another stellar performance beating Cilic 7-6 (9-7) 6-2. Don’t forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysporttennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Download now at – iPhone & iPad and android

