Davis Cup Finals to Add Host Cities, Shrink Teams Next Year | tennis news

Next season, more host cities and fewer countries will play in the Davis Cup Finals in an effort to increase fan engagement and keep the revamped team event sustainable, organizers said on Sunday.

The International Tennis Federation and the Kosmos Tennis group behind the competition said four cities will host the group stages from 2022, with another venue likely to host the knockout rounds in Abu Dhabi.

Madrid was the sole host of the competition over a seven-day period in 2019. This year, Innsbruck in Austria and Turin in Italy were added as hosts over an 11-day period. The event was not played in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each city hosts matches of one of the groups of four teams, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout stage. This year, the group winners in the six groups, plus the two best runners-up, advanced.

The changes are rolling out as organizers continue to address the scheduling challenges that marred the first edition two years ago.

“We are constantly thinking about how we can improve, adapt for the future and look at the 2022 edition, said Kosmos CEO Enric Rojas. different cities hosting the group stage and then moving to a neutral city for playing the final part of the competition.

We think with that little tweak and evolution, we’re going to have even more fan engagement and more people in the arenas, because we’ve got four cities with extra interest in the home,” he said. “It’ll give us, in our view, the capstone of the become a truly successful event and the real World Tennis Championships.

Organizers failed to secure a deal with Abu Dhabi to become the neutral host city next year.

ITF President David Haggerty said we have a preferred city with a vision that we have, that we share together, for Davis Cup, and building on that competition.

That’s one of the key ingredients, he said. Leave a legacy in all four cities that will have the group stage, as well as the preferred city that will have the final. There are many excellent reasons why we think this preferred host is where we will go. Make an announcement in due course.

A bidding process will begin in January for all cities interested in hosting. The cities have six weeks to submit their proposals and a final decision is expected by mid-March. There will be backup host cities in case the home countries fail to qualify for the tournament.

Some players and team captains had expressed concerns about having to travel to Abu Dhabi late in the season.

After talking to many players, captains and federations, I feel that the noise we hear is because of Abu Dhabi or other things, that that noise will always happen, whatever you do, said Rojas.

Haggerty said he was pleased with the feedback from players for the new format this season.

The players we spoke to have enjoyed the experience of the new finals and have said they are looking forward to future editions, he said. As you’ve heard from Novak Djokovic recently, Rafa Nadal, Marin Cilic and Daniil Medvedev have shown that our vision of the league is shared by the leading players.

Haggerty said lessons from 2019 have been “addressed” and the format for next year will provide the flexibility of schedules needed. It will reach more fans and ensure the economic sustainability of the competition.”

Organizers said Britain and Serbia have been awarded the two wildcard spots for next year.