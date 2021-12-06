Sports
Ma Long: You are in your best year as long as you love what you do
Table tennis world champion Ma Long greets fans as they attend the sports demonstration during the visit of the Olympic delegation from mainland China to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Hong Kong, China, 4 December 2021. /CFP
Chinese grand slam table tennis player Ma Long shared the stories of his career at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) during the Chinese mainland Olympic delegation’s visit to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Sunday.
“As long as you love what you do, you’ll always be in your best year,” said the 33-year-old veteran who won the gold medal in men’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics, in front of students, faculty and staff at work. PolyU.
Ma started playing table tennis when he was five years old to build up his health. During the 2000 Sydney Olympics, he first started regularly following table tennis matches.
“I felt my blood boil when I saw Chinese athletes kiss the national flag on their jerseys to celebrate winning the title,” said Ma. “Then I made the wish that I would play on behalf of China and one day win the gold medal.”
Ma Long of China wins the men’s singles table tennis final at the Rio Centro Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 11 August 2016. /CFP
That’s also when table tennis turned from a hobby to a band that carried Ma’s dream. He first attended the World Table Tennis Championships at the age of 18 in Bremen and received his first team event title. In 2015, Ma won his first gold in men’s singles at the World Championships.
After winning the men’s singles gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Ma had all the credit he needed to set a grand slam record. “It is the happiest moment in my life to see the Chinese national flag flying thanks to me. Finally I have realized my dream of making my country proud,” Ma said.
He was 28 years old after Rio 2016, but was already one of the most successful table tennis players in history. Therefore, many began to wonder: would he retire in his best year?
Ma’s coach Qin Zhijian asked him the same question: would they go to Tokyo in 2020? Ma said he wanted to because he could still play. Qin told him that alone was not enough for motivation. Ma admitted that he didn’t quite understand what the coach meant at the time.
What accompanied Ma’s dominance were several injuries, especially to his knees. He gave up many events from the second half of 2018 and stayed away from table tennis for a whopping eight months.
Ma Long of China wins the men’s singles table tennis final at the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2021. /CFP
Ma chose to have surgery after the 2019 Budapest World Championships. “The Tokyo Olympics were less than a year away and surgery was the only option for me,” said Ma.
“It was the long period of not being able to play table tennis that made me realize how much I love this sport,” said Ma. “I said to myself, even if I miss the Tokyo Olympics because of an injury, I will still come back and keep playing.”
Like the rest of the world, Ma was always in doubt whether he could ever return to his best form after so many injuries. “I realized at the darkest moment of my career that table tennis has become an integral part of my life. It has calmed down in me. I couldn’t love it anymore.”
As a professional athlete, Ma had to win and lose in every match he played. “Your only path to success is through the will to win and hard work. But sport has taught us more than just winning and losing. We must have the courage to start over after losing and have the confidence to survive even in desperate times. don’t give up times,” Mom said.
2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-12-05/Ma-Long-You-are-in-your-best-year-as-long-as-you-love-what-you-do-15Ks66Y4VrO/index.html
