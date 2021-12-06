SJTCA Names Its All-Groups, All-South Jersey Teams





The South Jersey Tennis Coaches Association recently named its All-Groups and All-South Jersey teams. All-South Jersey singles June Greene, Burlington Township Jenna Crawford, Cedar Creek Shruti Mannan, Cherokee Theresa Strano, GCIT Rhea Sethi, Lenape Lia Streibich, Moorestown Bella Pescatore, Moorestown Friends Molly Jespersen, Schalick Samantha Tepes, Shawnee Gabriella Robinson, Winslow Twp. doubles Maddie Dennis/Samantha Goldberg, mainland Charlotte Morrison/Laura Sullivan, Moorestown Erica Zhang/Priya Panganamamula, Moorestown All-Group 4 singles Shruti Mannan, Cherokee Sophia Liu, Cherry Hill East Elliana Tonghini, Cherry Hill East Magha Kumar, Oriental Theresa Strano, GCIT Rhea Sethi, Lenape Isabella Cao, Lenape Jianna Benton, Rancocas Valley Samantha Tepes, Shawnee Natasha Sharnoff, Shawnee doubles Julia Chan/Kristina Battsogt, Cherry Hill East Abigail Serata/Violet Riquelme, Oriental Payton Colbert/Emma Lynch, EHT Ema Lauren Cadacio/Leona Lam, EHT Olivia Helmlinger/Kaitlyn King, Lenape Michaela Pierznik/Mia Some, Shawnee Kalena Gatesman / Divya Prajapati, Shawnee All group 3 singles Olivia Hughes, Absegami June Greene, Burlington Township Carlee Cristella, Clearview Sarah Crawford, Clearview Khushi Thakkar, mainland Hannah Carson, mainland Lia Streibich, Moorestown Gabriella Robinson, Winslow Twp. doubles Brooke McGuigan/Megan McLoughlin, Clearview Maddie Dennis/Samantha Goldberg, mainland Anna Geubtner/Elizabeth Ong, mainland Charlotte Morrison/Laura Sullivan, Moorestown Erica Zhang/Priya Panganamamula, Moorestown All-Group 2 singles Jenna Crawford, Cedar Creek Savannah Falk, Cumberland Sammy Sirover, Haddonfield Lucinda Andrewes, Haddonfield Evie York, Haddonfield Sam Mancuso, Lower Cape May Sydney Green, Oakcrest Katie Moore, West Deptford doubles Amanda Volk/Gabriella Albert, Cumberland Ava Grokett/Tina Tian, ​​Haddonfield Eliza Gordon/Courtenay Mackey, Haddonfield Marley Kronemeyer / Ina Nikolova, Lower Cape May Hannah Diamond/Laney Hackney, Seneca All-Group 1 singles Madison Swap, Gateway Kaitlyn Smith, Gateway Rachel McKnight, Gateway Emily Oberman, Pennsville Veronica Schneider, Pennsville Molly Jespersen, Schalick Rachael Irizarry, Schalick Abigail Melle, Woodstown doubles Bryn Kelleher/Morgan McNally, Gateway Ella Welsh/Shreya Raju, Haddon Township Ali Bowman/Gabi Mavrin, Pennsville Julia Nitz/Sarah Little, Schalick All non-public singles Bella Pescatore, Moorestown Friends Skye Mada, Friends of Moorestown Kathryn Sebastian, Friends of Moorestown doubles Roma Jha/Blythe O’Connor, Moorestown Friends Julia Tourtellotte/Avani Verma, Moorestown Friends Annalize Visalli / Ava Valecce, OLMA) Tom McGurk is a regional sports reporter for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering sports in South Jersey for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, please contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.

