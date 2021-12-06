Sports
SJTCA Names Its All-Groups, All-South Jersey Teams
The South Jersey Tennis Coaches Association recently named its All-Groups and All-South Jersey teams.
All-South Jersey
singles
June Greene, Burlington Township
Jenna Crawford, Cedar Creek
Shruti Mannan, Cherokee
Theresa Strano, GCIT
Rhea Sethi, Lenape
Lia Streibich, Moorestown
Bella Pescatore, Moorestown Friends
Molly Jespersen, Schalick
Samantha Tepes, Shawnee
Gabriella Robinson, Winslow Twp.
doubles
Maddie Dennis/Samantha Goldberg, mainland
Charlotte Morrison/Laura Sullivan, Moorestown
Erica Zhang/Priya Panganamamula, Moorestown
All-Group 4
singles
Shruti Mannan, Cherokee
Sophia Liu, Cherry Hill East
Elliana Tonghini, Cherry Hill East
Magha Kumar, Oriental
Theresa Strano, GCIT
Rhea Sethi, Lenape
Isabella Cao, Lenape
Jianna Benton, Rancocas Valley
Samantha Tepes, Shawnee
Natasha Sharnoff, Shawnee
doubles
Julia Chan/Kristina Battsogt, Cherry Hill East
Abigail Serata/Violet Riquelme, Oriental
Payton Colbert/Emma Lynch, EHT
Ema Lauren Cadacio/Leona Lam, EHT
Olivia Helmlinger/Kaitlyn King, Lenape
Michaela Pierznik/Mia Some, Shawnee
Kalena Gatesman / Divya Prajapati, Shawnee
All group 3
singles
Olivia Hughes, Absegami
June Greene, Burlington Township
Carlee Cristella, Clearview
Sarah Crawford, Clearview
Khushi Thakkar, mainland
Hannah Carson, mainland
Lia Streibich, Moorestown
Gabriella Robinson, Winslow Twp.
doubles
Brooke McGuigan/Megan McLoughlin, Clearview
Maddie Dennis/Samantha Goldberg, mainland
Anna Geubtner/Elizabeth Ong, mainland
Charlotte Morrison/Laura Sullivan, Moorestown
Erica Zhang/Priya Panganamamula, Moorestown
All-Group 2
singles
Jenna Crawford, Cedar Creek
Savannah Falk, Cumberland
Sammy Sirover, Haddonfield
Lucinda Andrewes, Haddonfield
Evie York, Haddonfield
Sam Mancuso, Lower Cape May
Sydney Green, Oakcrest
Katie Moore, West Deptford
doubles
Amanda Volk/Gabriella Albert, Cumberland
Ava Grokett/Tina Tian, Haddonfield
Eliza Gordon/Courtenay Mackey, Haddonfield
Marley Kronemeyer / Ina Nikolova, Lower Cape May
Hannah Diamond/Laney Hackney, Seneca
All-Group 1
singles
Madison Swap, Gateway
Kaitlyn Smith, Gateway
Rachel McKnight, Gateway
Emily Oberman, Pennsville
Veronica Schneider, Pennsville
Molly Jespersen, Schalick
Rachael Irizarry, Schalick
Abigail Melle, Woodstown
doubles
Bryn Kelleher/Morgan McNally, Gateway
Ella Welsh/Shreya Raju, Haddon Township
Ali Bowman/Gabi Mavrin, Pennsville
Julia Nitz/Sarah Little, Schalick
All non-public
singles
Bella Pescatore, Moorestown Friends
Skye Mada, Friends of Moorestown
Kathryn Sebastian, Friends of Moorestown
doubles
Roma Jha/Blythe O’Connor, Moorestown Friends
Julia Tourtellotte/Avani Verma, Moorestown Friends
Annalize Visalli / Ava Valecce, OLMA)
Tom McGurk is a regional sports reporter for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering sports in South Jersey for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, please contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.
