Connect with us

Sports

SJTCA Names Its All-Groups, All-South Jersey Teams

Published

30 seconds ago

on

By

 


The South Jersey Tennis Coaches Association recently named its All-Groups and All-South Jersey teams.

All-South Jersey

singles

June Greene, Burlington Township

Jenna Crawford, Cedar Creek

Shruti Mannan, Cherokee

Theresa Strano, GCIT

Rhea Sethi, Lenape

Lia Streibich, Moorestown

Bella Pescatore, Moorestown Friends

Molly Jespersen, Schalick

Samantha Tepes, Shawnee

Gabriella Robinson, Winslow Twp.

doubles

Maddie Dennis/Samantha Goldberg, mainland

Charlotte Morrison/Laura Sullivan, Moorestown

Erica Zhang/Priya Panganamamula, Moorestown

All-Group 4

singles

Shruti Mannan, Cherokee

Sophia Liu, Cherry Hill East

Elliana Tonghini, Cherry Hill East

Magha Kumar, Oriental

Theresa Strano, GCIT

Rhea Sethi, Lenape

Isabella Cao, Lenape

Jianna Benton, Rancocas Valley

Samantha Tepes, Shawnee

Natasha Sharnoff, Shawnee

doubles

Julia Chan/Kristina Battsogt, Cherry Hill East

Abigail Serata/Violet Riquelme, Oriental

Payton Colbert/Emma Lynch, EHT

Ema Lauren Cadacio/Leona Lam, EHT

Olivia Helmlinger/Kaitlyn King, Lenape

Michaela Pierznik/Mia Some, Shawnee

Kalena Gatesman / Divya Prajapati, Shawnee

All group 3

singles

Olivia Hughes, Absegami

June Greene, Burlington Township

Carlee Cristella, Clearview

Sarah Crawford, Clearview

Khushi Thakkar, mainland

Hannah Carson, mainland

Lia Streibich, Moorestown

Gabriella Robinson, Winslow Twp.

doubles

Brooke McGuigan/Megan McLoughlin, Clearview

Maddie Dennis/Samantha Goldberg, mainland

Anna Geubtner/Elizabeth Ong, mainland

Charlotte Morrison/Laura Sullivan, Moorestown

Erica Zhang/Priya Panganamamula, Moorestown

All-Group 2

singles

Jenna Crawford, Cedar Creek

Savannah Falk, Cumberland

Sammy Sirover, Haddonfield

Lucinda Andrewes, Haddonfield

Evie York, Haddonfield

Sam Mancuso, Lower Cape May

Sydney Green, Oakcrest

Katie Moore, West Deptford

doubles

Amanda Volk/Gabriella Albert, Cumberland

Ava Grokett/Tina Tian, ​​Haddonfield

Eliza Gordon/Courtenay Mackey, Haddonfield

Marley Kronemeyer / Ina Nikolova, Lower Cape May

Hannah Diamond/Laney Hackney, Seneca

All-Group 1

singles

Madison Swap, Gateway

Kaitlyn Smith, Gateway

Rachel McKnight, Gateway

Emily Oberman, Pennsville

Veronica Schneider, Pennsville

Molly Jespersen, Schalick

Rachael Irizarry, Schalick

Abigail Melle, Woodstown

doubles

Bryn Kelleher/Morgan McNally, Gateway

Ella Welsh/Shreya Raju, Haddon Township

Ali Bowman/Gabi Mavrin, Pennsville

Julia Nitz/Sarah Little, Schalick

All non-public

singles

Bella Pescatore, Moorestown Friends

Skye Mada, Friends of Moorestown

Kathryn Sebastian, Friends of Moorestown

doubles

Roma Jha/Blythe O’Connor, Moorestown Friends

Julia Tourtellotte/Avani Verma, Moorestown Friends

Annalize Visalli / Ava Valecce, OLMA)

Tom McGurk is a regional sports reporter for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering sports in South Jersey for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, please contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.courierpostonline.com/story/sports/2021/12/05/h-s-girls-tennis-sjtca-names-its-all-groups-all-south-jersey-teams/8728995002/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: