Australian tennis legend idea for Davis Cup
Australian tennis player Darren Cahill has expressed his views on possible new changes for the Davis Cup, but he believes there is one reason why this will never happen.
The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has confirmed that four cities will host the group stage in 2022, with Abu Dhabi likely to host the knockout rounds.
There will also be only 16 teams in the 2022 tournament, down from 18.
The ITF has faced criticism since the competition was revamped in 2018, with scheduling issues leading to the world’s best players being less available to play for their country in the tournament.
Cahill recognizes the need for adjustments to the tournament due to the amount of years it takes.
The Davis Cup to me was always something you cherished and idolized, and you would do anything to play it, he said. Sports day SA.
My captain was Neale Fraser, I walk on hot coals for Neale, what a great icon of the sport he was over the years.
The only thing with Davis Cup, and I have to say this, a few adjustments had to be made.
With the schedule the way it was and the way it became and because it’s so physical, people probably don’t understand that with the best of five format in the Davis Cup and the training you have to do for it, it basically eliminates you from the tournament before the Davis Cup and the tournament after the Davis Cup.
The Davis Cup is currently similar to a World Cup, with four groups of four teams in the initial stages before the top two countries of each group advance to a knockout.
That gave Cahill the idea that the Davis Cup should be played every two years.
However, he is not confident that his proposal will go through, suggesting that the ITF (the tournament) has been wrecked over their pursuit of an extra dollar.
So we’ve always insisted that the Davis Cup happens every two years and the other year you have the Davis Cup qualifying round where the bottom two countries fall and the next two countries can compete, Cahill continued.
Every two years would have made it more special, but the ITF (International Tennis Federation) has never really looked into that because it’s all about money.
That’s why they took the huge, big deal to make the Davis Cup what it is today, and they want to host the Davis Cup every year so they can maximize the dollar.
They threw it into the ground.
Australia failed to qualify for the group stage at the end of November when they were defeated by Croatia.
