



EKU Heads West to Face No. 18 USC

The USC game is Eastern Kentucky’s first game in the state of California since the Cal State Fullerton game on December 30, 1999.

Live broadcast (Pac-12 network) | Live stats | Game Notes THE ANGELS Eastern Kentucky heads west on Tuesday to take on the 18th-ranked University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Eastern Kentucky heads west on Tuesday to take on the 18th-ranked University of Southern California in Los Angeles. The game kicks off at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on the Pac-12 network. The game’s live radio broadcast is available in the Richmond region on WCYO 100.7 FM and can be heard worldwide on EKUSports.com. WITHIN THE SERIES – This is the first ever meeting between the two teams. – This will be EKU’s first game west of the Mississippi River since playing Prairie View A&M and Eastern Washington in the 2017 MGM Grand Main Event in Las Vegas. – The USC game is the first game in Eastern Kentucky in the state of California since the Cal State Fullerton game on December 30, 1999. THE COLONELS – Eastern Kentucky (5-4) lost 85-80 in Western Kentucky on Saturday. – Devontae Blanton recorded his first career double-double, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds against WKU. He also had five assists. – Cooper Robb hit an EKU career-best seven 3-pointers in Western Kentucky and tied his EKU career high with 21 points. – Jannson Williams is second in the ASUN in blocks (2.63/game), third in rebound (6.75/game), 10th in scoring (13.13/game), and 11th in 3-point field goal percentage (42.9). Eastern Kentucky launched a program record 51 three-pointers on WKU, reaching a season high of 18 of those (35 percent). The colonels were 11-of-20 from within the 3-point arc. – The Colonels provided 20 assists on 29 field goals scored in Western Kentucky, tying their season record. Blanton is sixth in the ASUN Conference with 4.00 assists per game. Scouting THE OPPONENT – USC is at 8-0 this season. The Trojans have played two Pac-12 games, beating Utah and Washington State. – Boogie Ellis, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, leads the team with an average of 14 points per game. He made 53 percent of his shots from the field and 41 percent from a 3-point range. – Isaiah Mobley, a 6-foot, 240-pound junior striker, is the team’s top rebounder with 9.1 per game and second-highest scorer with an average of 12.9 points per game. He also has a team-best eight steals. Chevez Goodwin, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound senior forward, contributes 12.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He has shot down 64 percent of his shots from the field. – USC scores an average of 78.1 points per game, while allowing only 60.5 points. The Trojans connected 49 percent of their shots from the field as a team. Southern Cal shoots 33 percent from long range and just 57 percent from the free-throw line. – The Trojans conquer their opponents with an average of 7.5 boards per game. USC averages only 8.9 turnovers per game and its opponents average only 10.4 per game.

