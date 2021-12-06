The best tennis balls for different surfaces, value for money and training





What’s in a tennis ball? You’d be forgiven for thinking they’re all the same round, yellow and covered in felt, but in fact there’s never been a greater variety available, and the differences can be huge depending on the surface you’re playing on. From weight, bounce and thickness of the felt to durability and pressure, the intricacies of a tennis ball all add up and it’s surprising how much better a good ball feels than a cheap one. So give your bloated old tennis balls to the dog and grab an upgrade for yourself. Best Allround Ball: Wilson US Open Extra Duty While the US Open is played on high-speed acrylic hard courts, the Wilson US Open ball is widely regarded as the industry standard for players of all abilities on all surfaces. The bounce is high and they have a decent shelf life with little to no break-in time. While they may cost a little more than other all-rounders, this ball is the best for playability. Buy from Wilson | 6 for a can of three Best for Artificial Grass: Slazenger Wimbledon It’s no surprise that the Wimbledon-designed ball performs well on both real and artificial grass. It is one of the heaviest, making it the ideal choice for artificial turf as the weight slows the ball on the fast surface. Slazenger claims that the Hydroguard construction makes the ball 70% more water resistant than other balls on the market because astro courts tend to feel damp. Buy from Slazenger | 9.99 for a can of four Best for Clay Courts: Babolat Team Clay Court Ball Babolat may no longer make the official Roland Garros ball, but its Team Clay Court ball is still the best choice for playing on real or artificial clay. Although these balls discolor relatively quickly, rest assured that they are very durable and ideal for the surface. The bounce is predictable and the ball plays at a reasonable pace without ever feeling too slow or heavy. Buy at Babolat | 9.99 for a can of four Best for Hard Court: Dunlop ATP Championship These balls are criminally underestimated. They feel fast without being uncontrollable, are durable and have a felt that is less likely to pill than the competition. These are designed for the ATP tour, where most games are played on hard courts, making them an ideal choice for acrylic or asphalt playing surfaces. Buy on Amazon | 8.99 for a tube of four Best value for money: Wilson Triniti The Wilson Trinitis certainly isn’t cheap, and the combination of a slightly cushioned feel, lighter construction and lower bounce isn’t popular with everyone. But if you’re looking for a ball that gives you the most decent playing time for your money, the Triniti is the ball for you. The slightly thicker rubber core keeps the ball under pressure for longer, so you can safely toss it in a bag knowing it won’t die the next time you play. Buy from Wilson | 9 for a sleeve of four Best Pressureless Balls: Babolat Gold Academy Trainer Tennis Balls A word of caution: don’t buy unpressurized balls if you plan on using them for anything other than training. Pressureless balls are designed for use in ball machines and basket drills, so are built to last and take a beating. Inspired by its extremely durable clay balls, Babolat has developed an almost indestructible training ball in the Gold Academy Trainer. Buy at the British Tennis Shop | 75 for a bucket of 72 (currently reduced to 69.99)

