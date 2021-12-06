Japanese athletes dominate Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games day three | THE DAILY STAND

DTT | Manamah
The Daily Tribune
On the third day of the Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain 2021, the Japanese swimmers and paddlers were in good shape, winning six gold medals in the pool and another five on the table tennis table.
The pool also saw Singapore win two golds, their first of the Games, and this was followed by another gold in Boccia (BC3 Men’s), placing them in tenth position on the medal tally.
Thailand also took gold medals in abundance, winning every other Boccia gold medal offered apart from the one Singapore won.
This concluded the singles Boccia competition.
In athletics, not to be outdone by Japan’s dominance in the pool, Iran had a very successful morning session, winning six gold medals, which they improved on in the afternoon session by winning a whopping nine gold medals.
Thailand also had a golden day, winning six gold medals, two of which were won by Tokyo gold medalist Athiwat Paeng-Nuea, in the men’s 100 and 800 meters.
In Table Tennis, Malak Ali won Kuwait’s first gold medal in Bahrain in 2021 after leading the group with three consecutive wins in Singles Female Class 2-3, with Thailand’s Pimrpee Hohcham and Saudi Arabia’s Ghaliah Alanazi in second and third respectively. place with one win each.
Thailand added more medals to their table tennis tally with Wassana Sringam (SF 4-5) and Norakan Chanpahaka (SM5) taking the gold.
Otherwise, it was Japan who topped the table tennis table and also impressed with their para paddlers with five gold medals by Yuichiro Kitagawa, Genki Saito, Hayuma Abe, Mahiro Funayama and Gloria Gracia Wong Sze.
In Goalball, Iran’s men continued their undefeated record as they defeated Korea 13-3, ending another match early due to the mercy rule.
This was an important win, as both teams had 9 points in the game.
The result leaves Iran at the top of the group with a final group match against Jordan, who has yet to win.
Thailand’s 12-4 win over Iraq means they are level with Korea by nine points, playing their final group game tomorrow, where they face another, ahead of Monday’s semi-finals.
Thailand’s women won their match against Korea 4-2 meaning they are in a strong position to top their pool and go straight to the final game for a gold medal.
In Badminton, the group matches continued for the semi-finals on day four.