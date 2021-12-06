Blackhawks on Islanders 2021 NHL Recap: Score, Stats, Videos, Highlights





In spite of the New York Islanders the Chicago Blackhawks evened the game in the closing seconds of regulation, taking a 3-2 shootout win on Sunday night to complete a successful 2-1-0 road trip. The Blackhawks got on the board first when a one-timer by Brandon Hagel’s Alex DeBrincat bounced off the power play at 6:49 a.m. of the opening period:

The first period was a fairly even affair for the most part, although the Blackhawks were a bit sloppy with the puck than in previous games. Fortunately, Marc-Andre Fleury was ready to clear any mistake, including once he defended the net with a sliding poke check way out of the fold:

The Islanders made a power play goal of their own 8:03 into the second period when Jean-Gabriel Pageau tipped off a long shot from Sebastian Aho, no, not Which Sebastian Aho brings the match to 1-1.

The Blackhawks regained the lead 5:59 in the third period thanks to a goal from the rush by Dylan Strome. A hasty Erik Gustafsson on his pass attempt on DeBrincat was knocked off by an Islander, after which the puck went straight to Strome, who shot the ball into the net once.

The Blackhawks kept Varlamov under pressure in the closing minutes and he had to make some big saves late on DeBrincat and Kirby Dach to keep the Islanders within reach. Unfortunately, Varlamov’s good work paid off as Noah Dobson tied the game with 2.3 seconds left, and the Blackhawks and Islanders tied the score 2-2 in overtime.

With nothing happening in overtime, the Blackhawks and Islanders went into the shootout where Fleury is perfect and Patrick Kane scored his second shootout goal of the season to secure a 3-2 Blackhawks win.

Remarks: Tonight’s game started and both teams looked like they had played the night before, but the Blackhawks struggled a bit more with puck management than the Islanders in the opening 40 minutes. But even with that sloppiness, it didn’t come close to the disaster they saw at the start of the season, and the Islanders only had three risky chances in those two periods, so it all worked out.

Aside from allowing an equalizer in the closing seconds of the game, the Blackhawks had as good a period as they had in the third for this game: 65.22 percent of shots, 64.29 percent of scoring opportunities and 58, 77 percent of the expected goals. Normally that would be a great ending, shame it was ruined.

The attack is now just a straw for the Blackhawks. After two games of improvement, the Blackhawks collected only five very dangerous 5-to-5 opportunities. Since Varlamov came into this game with a save percentage of less than .900, they probably should have tested him more. It’s a good thing the Islanders are challenged as offensively as the Blackhawks, otherwise just two goals in regulation wouldn’t have been enough to win.

Strome has led the game well in recent matches so it was good to see him being rewarded with a goal. Hopefully it’s also a sign that more players can go on the offensive to help the big three of Kane, DeBrincat and Seth Jones.

Not much more to say about Hagel, he is excellent wherever he plays.

Seth Jones had another strong, well-rounded game. You have to admire his physical abilities and dedication to the game no matter what. There were some moments on the penalty kill when he looked particularly sharp tonight.

However, it would be nice if Jones didn’t have to play more than 25 minutes a night. He does a great job of carrying the workload so far, but ideally the Blackhawks should try to lean more towards the other guys in the absence of Connor Murphy and Jake McCabe. Not a single defender except S. Jones and de Haan didn’t play an ideal strategy for even 19 minutes.

Someone who might be able to fill the temporary void more is Ian Mitchell. He has looked calm, cool and composed in both games so far. It’s still early days, but between his matches here and how well he performed at Rockford, this may be the Mitchell we’ve always expected.

Overall, tonight was quite the show for the Blackhawks. There are still kinks like the game’s attacking and downward bouts, but the fact that they got better as the game progressed was great.

game cards Three stars Seth Jones (CHI) 1 assist, 5 attempts, 28:07 ATOI Dylan Strome (CHI) 1 goal Brandon Hagel (CHI) 1 goal What’s next The Blackhawks are back at the United Center to face the New York Rangers Tuesday starts at 7:30 PM.

