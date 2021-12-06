Sports
Tucker Road Parent Hockey rises from the ashes in Maryland
Briggs-Blake also began advocating aggressively at various levels of government for the need for a new ice rink on Tucker Road.
After countless hours devoted to making the push for an ice rink, Briggs-Blak’s dream came true.
“I believe that just the rink is absolutely beautiful and just the fact that that brand new visually stimulating rink is here and now that they’re starting to build the programs, I think it’s paving the way for success,” said LaDonna Tucker, whose son skates for the Ducks. “It attracts the community because it’s attractive with what they have to offer.”
A big chance
The TRPHO has made such an impact on families in the Prince George’s County area.
That impact hit Tucker firsthand. She wanted to involve her 6-year-old son Charles in hockey in 2018. She saw a sign outside as she passed through Prince George’s County and contacted TRPHO.
“We brought Charles in, put him on skates, and they were so welcoming,” Tucker said. “Their sons were a lot older, so Charles was the youngest on the team at the time. He had never skated before; he couldn’t skate. We joined the team and they had both a coach and a skating instructor and within two or three months he started skating. We just got on board at a good time because the parent organization had partnered with the Capitals and the NHL diversity and inclusion team, so our first experience of a hockey game, we got to go to the game with the team and he was able to meet as six of the key players on the Capitals in the locker room. It was amazing.
“We had a very good experience introducing him to ice hockey and it’s all he wants to do. The insect bit him.”
The chance for Charles – now in his fourth season on the show – to get on the ice changed his life and led to countless friendships.
“I will say just having the ability to build the skills with other teammates and just knowing how to work together, collaborate, just feel that support and kind of brotherhood and that bond within his team, I believe it has had an impact, Charles’ mom said.
The Ducks program is aimed at boys and girls aged 4-18. At the moment there is only one girl. Briggs-Blake aims to change that.
Because the new ice rink only opened at the end of August, the organization started registering players late this season.
It gives a big push for the 2022-23 season to get more families involved. At the moment it only has enough players for two recreational teams. Adding travel teams is also a big goal for the future.
“We’re going full steam ahead,” Briggs-Blake said. “It will be an exciting ride. Our vision is to really grow and by the 2022 season we should have at least three structured teams.”
The goal is to have 75-100 skaters in the program next year.
“We’ll get there,” Briggs-Blake said.
Story of Red Line Editorial, Inc.
Sources
2/ https://www.usahockey.com/news_article/show/1197354%3Freferrer_id%3D752796
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]