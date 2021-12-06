Tucker Road Parent Hockey rises from the ashes in Maryland

Briggs-Blake also began advocating aggressively at various levels of government for the need for a new ice rink on Tucker Road.

After countless hours devoted to making the push for an ice rink, Briggs-Blak’s dream came true.

“I believe that just the rink is absolutely beautiful and just the fact that that brand new visually stimulating rink is here and now that they’re starting to build the programs, I think it’s paving the way for success,” said LaDonna Tucker, whose son skates for the Ducks. “It attracts the community because it’s attractive with what they have to offer.”

A big chance

The TRPHO has made such an impact on families in the Prince George’s County area.

That impact hit Tucker firsthand. She wanted to involve her 6-year-old son Charles in hockey in 2018. She saw a sign outside as she passed through Prince George’s County and contacted TRPHO.

“We brought Charles in, put him on skates, and they were so welcoming,” Tucker said. “Their sons were a lot older, so Charles was the youngest on the team at the time. He had never skated before; he couldn’t skate. We joined the team and they had both a coach and a skating instructor and within two or three months he started skating. We just got on board at a good time because the parent organization had partnered with the Capitals and the NHL diversity and inclusion team, so our first experience of a hockey game, we got to go to the game with the team and he was able to meet as six of the key players on the Capitals in the locker room. It was amazing.

“We had a very good experience introducing him to ice hockey and it’s all he wants to do. The insect bit him.”

The chance for Charles – now in his fourth season on the show – to get on the ice changed his life and led to countless friendships.

“I will say just having the ability to build the skills with other teammates and just knowing how to work together, collaborate, just feel that support and kind of brotherhood and that bond within his team, I believe it has had an impact, Charles’ mom said.

The Ducks program is aimed at boys and girls aged 4-18. At the moment there is only one girl. Briggs-Blake aims to change that.

Because the new ice rink only opened at the end of August, the organization started registering players late this season.

It gives a big push for the 2022-23 season to get more families involved. At the moment it only has enough players for two recreational teams. Adding travel teams is also a big goal for the future.

“We’re going full steam ahead,” Briggs-Blake said. “It will be an exciting ride. Our vision is to really grow and by the 2022 season we should have at least three structured teams.”

The goal is to have 75-100 skaters in the program next year.

“We’ll get there,” Briggs-Blake said.

Story of Red Line Editorial, Inc.