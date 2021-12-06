I’m starting to understand the most outraged hockey fan, the Jersey Tosser

Pittsburgh Penguins defender Brian Dumoulin picks up a Vancouver jersey that a fan threw on the ice at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver near the end of regular time on Dec. 4.Bob Frid/US TODAY Sports via Reuters

I used to struggle to understand the psychology of the most outraged kind of hockey fan, the Jersey Tosser.

What does this man think? And not just at the moment of truth, but throughout the process leading up to it.

The Jersey Tosser goes out and spends $250 on an official jersey. It has the hologram and everything, which is important if you are stopped on the street by the official Jersey Police.

Buying the thing isn’t bad enough. He also plans to wear it outdoors where other people can see it.

Remember this is a grown adult who does not play hockey for a living. Still, he wears the uniform of someone who does. I get it. You like hockey. Do you like holidays? Do you dress up as an airplane pilot when you get on a plane?

After spending all this money looking crazy, the Jersey Tosser goes to see his team. It’s not having the best night, which will happen a lot of the time in the NHL.

But our main character has had enough. Between sweaters, platinum chairs, and enough beer to fill a bathtub, it’s about a thousand bucks. He begins to think that he should have bought a new flat screen instead. Like all heroes, he’s finally angry enough to do something about it.

So he gets up, wipes his sweater and throws it on the ice. Or maybe he took the jersey separately, and just in case, so he doesn’t have to go to the parking lot and look like an out of shape Stanley Kowalski.

The Jersey Tosser was at the Vancouver Canucks game on Saturday night. The Canucks have their doors blown off by the Penguins. The booing started long before the match was over. With a few taps left in the third, the Jersey Thrower struck. It was a Bo Horvat jersey. I’m sure Horvat won’t be bothered by it. He is not paid anyway.

Pittsburgh’s Brian Dumoulin, with a very homely, hockey touch, picked up the fallen jersey with his blade and threw it back into the stands. I’m sorry sir. I think you dropped something. Up and over this 10-foot barrier.

This has never made any sense to me. Is the implied suggestion that you, a grown man who loves the Canucks enough to pass through Vancouver dressed as one of them, are severing loyalty to the team? That right now your fandom is up? Come on. This man is coming back. This is a man who got on the bus in a hockey jersey. He’s not going anywhere because he has nowhere to go.

But when I look at the pan-Canadian reaction to the recent sweater toss, I’m starting to get it.

There isn’t much an individual hockey fan can do to register with the team. Twenty thousand of them can come together and spot, but unless they keep up game after game, it won’t get through.

However, when a well-refreshed doofus throws a $250 shirt across the shelves, all hell breaks loose. It’s a widely accepted, hockey-specific visual cue that the 18-wheeler is 16 wheels over the edge of the cliff.

The Canucks would be okay this year. Not exactly right, but good. That’s not how it turned out.

It didn’t turn until December and Vancouvers are already out of the playoffs. It can’t score and it can’t stop anyone else from scoring a bad combo. Things are going so bad for Elias Pettersson, the presumed face of the franchise, that he was dumped from the No. 1 power play unit. All the promise of a few years ago is flattering.

Things are not helped by the fact that the other two western teams, Calgary and Edmonton, are handing out the NHL. If only Vancouver were closer to Ottawa, this might not look so bad.

But until Saturday, all this was slowly coming to a boil. It’s only 25 games. Breakdowns do occur, even long ones. Sometimes you have to have a bad year before you can have a few good ones. I can do this all day long.

Then the jersey was thrown.

The headline wasn’t that the Canucks were judo flipping again. It was, according to Sportsnet, Jersey being thrown onto the ice, a sign of the times for the Vancouver Canucks.

A sweater is thrown and it’s not just a bad night. It’s a sign of the times. And the times are apocalyptic.

Everyone loves a sports meltdown, especially if it happens to someone else. Every vulture in the NHL is currently adjusting their flight pattern to start circling the Rogers Arena.

A Jersey Tosser begets more jersey tossers. Every extra jersey thrown in adds exponentially to management’s image problem. Suddenly no one is looking at the players. They look at the stands. From which section will the next unmistakable emblem of terminal decline be hurled? How many sweaters thrown can a general manager survive? I’m not going to say more than a dozen in three non-consecutive nights, but in a period of no more than two weeks.

There’s no way to stop the sweater toss, because, what, are you going to send security to deal with the customers closest to the center (ie the richest)? What if someone takes their sweater off because they are hot when you hit them in the numbers? That will be at the top of YouTube in an hour.

Teams can’t even argue that tossing jerseys is an unacceptable violation of the rules. Clubs rejoice as fans fill the rink with ball caps after a hat-trick. So which one is it? You can’t have a rule that only applies when it suits you.

So there is no good way to stop this act of rebellion. That puts enormous power in the hands of individual fans. Any time they want, one of them can write the headline of that nighttime contest.

It will only cost you a few hundred dollars and as long as you put the sweater in a handbag until you need it, it is not your dignity.