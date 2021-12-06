Sports
Wisconsin Badgers Women’s Hockey: UW Drops Five Out Of Six Points To Gophers
The border battle between Wisconsin and Minnesota is intense in every sport, but there always seems to be a little extra energy when the two schools meet on the ice. With both the No. 1 Badgers (15-2-1 overall, 11-2-1-1 WCHA) and No. 5 Gophers who were in the top five this week, there was still plenty to gain in the lead in the series.
Unfortunately for Wisconsin, the Gophers took five of the possible six points over the weekend. Minnesota (13-5-0 overall, 8-4-0-1 WCHA) defeated Wisconsin 3-2 on Friday night and then tied the team 2-2 on Saturday afternoon, with the Gophers taking the extra point in the standings took the shooting thanks to a win.
The Gophers set the tone with a Taylor Heise goal 27 seconds into the first period on Friday before everyone had even taken their seats in the LaBahn Arena. Emily Oden scored another goal from Gopher towards the end of the first period and the Badgers looked completely out of touch, with just six shots on target.
As is the case when you’re the top-ranked team in the country defending national champions, a two-goal lead isn’t insurmountable. Casey OBrien, as anyone would be this year, scored for UW in the second period and then Maddi Wheeler scored the tying goal in the third period just under five minutes.
Nine seconds later, Wisconsin goalkeeper Kennedy Blair made a terrible mistake.
Blair played the puck behind the net and tried to pass it to Nicole LaMantia, but there seemed to be some sort of miscommunication between the two when the puck landed right on Catie Skajas’ stick on the side of the net and she was the game winner. deposited in the empty net.
It drains you. For some players who haven’t practiced much in the past few weeks, it takes that momentum and energy you just created. Now you look up and it gets a lot harder, head coach Mark Johnson said of giving up a goal so quickly after a draw.
That was the second questionable decision made by Blair on the night as she was also out of the fold for Minnesotas second goal after a dive poke control that, as Nicole puts it correctly, worked-ish.
Kennedy Blair lay down to try a poke check. It worked(ish) initially. It bounced to Peyton Hemp on the near side. Her shot hit the post and bounced to Oden, who had a wide open net to tap it in. 2-0 Minnesota.
Nicole Haase (@NicoleHaase) December 4, 2021
The Badgers pulled Blair back with about two and a half minutes left in the game, but couldn’t even generate a shot on goal with the extra striker.
Saturday afternoon’s game started in the same way as Friday’s game, with the Gophers jumping to an early 1-0 lead after the first period thanks to a goal from Peyton Hemp. OBrien, seriously who else, scored in the second to make it 1-1 and then again in the third to make it 2-2 after a goal from Emily Zumwinkle gave the Gophers the lead.
The game went overtime where neither team was able to score, and then Minnesota won the extra conference point in the eighth round of the shootout when Zumwinkle slipped one past Blair and Sophie Shirley failed to react.
With three goals this weekend, OBrien continues to lead the nation with 19 wins in the season. She is also tied for the national lead in points with 34. Who is she tied with? Well, teammate Makenna Webster of course! Webster is also second in the country with 14 goals.
A tough weekend for the Badgers, who hadn’t lost all season until Friday night, but hopefully it’s a useful weekend.
You need these games. If you look at our past two or three weekends, we haven’t had this. We had two weeks off and then we were on St. Thomas, so we didn’t have the game we needed. These games will help you learn more about yourself and some of the things you need to work on, Johnson said.
UW rounds out the game in calendar year 2021 with a road series at Bemidji State, the only other team this season not to lose to Wisconsin. Puck drop on Friday is set at 3:00 p.m. CT, while the series finale at the Sanford Center is on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. CT.
