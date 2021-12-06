One player to add for each category

It’s week 9 of the fantasy hockey season and it’s time for managers to go duck hunting on the remote control.

The Anaheim Ducks will face the elusive, mythical five-game week where fantasy managers would have to trip over themselves as they head to the waiver to add members to the team.

While the Ducks are the focus for the coming week, some players from other teams are also worth checking out for the next seven days.

Here’s one player for each category that fantasy managers should target.

Jamie Drysdale is one of several Ducks players to be added from the waiver this week. (Getty)

Goals: LW/RW Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado Avalanche (22 percent rostered on Yahoo)

Valery Nichushkin missed some time this season while dealing with an upper-body injury and illness, but now that he’s re-established himself in the Colorado Avalanche’s lineup, he’s been an impressive producer.

The 26-year-old has scored five goals in his last eight games. This is a result of the quality chances Nichushkin has created when he is healthy as his 10.27 equal scoring chances per 60 mark equates to Mikko Rantanen for tops on the Avs, according to Natural Stat Trick. Plus, he’s been shooting quite a bit on the puck, having fired a total of three or more shots in four of his last seven outings.

In addition to goals, Nichushkin has also performed in the hits department. In 12 games, he has handed out no fewer than 19 body checks.

Playing in the Colorado top six and on the second power play unit, fantasy managers would be wise to drive the two-sided Russian forward while he’s hot. He and the Avalanche will play four games in Week 9.

Assists: RW Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers (16 percent scheduled on Yahoo)

I mentioned it in my 10 fantasy hockey takeaways last Friday, but if you don’t pick up Kaapo Kakko soon, you’ll be late.

The second overall pick of 2019 is starting to come into its own in the NHL, which is great news for fantasy hockey managers. In his last nine games, Kakko has scored three goals and five assists, averaging almost a point per game since he saw a bigger role. after Sammy Blais’ torn ACL.

Player development takes time for most, look no further than Kakko’s team-mate, Alexis Lafreniere, who has yet to adjust to the pros in his second year. However, Kakko in his third year seems to be getting comfortable playing with some great linemates in Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider on the frontline of the New York Rangers. He is a must add at the moment.

Plus-minus: LW Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs (40 percent rostered on Yahoo)

Michael Bunting, who plays alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, is in an absolute dream spot for fantasy hockey and seizes his chance.

In his last seven games, Bunting has netted three goals and ten points, posting an extremely useful plus-five rating during that period. With the Toronto Maple Leafs as one of the best teams in the NHL right now and his standing atop the Buds, more “plus outings” can be expected from the 26-year-old.

In addition, he also averaged one hit per game with 26 body checks in 26 games.

Toronto will play just three games this coming week, which is actually a tie for the fewest in the league. The volume of games doesn’t matter much with plus-minus though, and with all three games at home, the Maple Leafs should be preferred in each.

Power play points: D Jamie Drysdale, Anaheim Ducks (21 percent rostered on Yahoo)

Jamie Drysdale hasn’t quite taken off for the Anaheim Ducks yet, but with a highly sought-after five-game week ahead, fantasy managers should be picking him up.

It wasn’t a Moritz Seider-esque breakout for the Ducks defender, but he’s still solid. In 25 games, Drysdale has produced 13 points, bringing him to a pace of 43 points this season. He has contributed quite a bit to the power play this year as his five points man advantage puts him in 22nd place among all blueliners.

Still staked on Anaheim’s best power play unit, I’ll be on Drysdale for the next seven days.

Shots On Target: LW/RW Rickard Rakell, Anaheim Ducks (26 percent scheduled on Yahoo)

With stats like shots on target, you’re just looking for someone who can provide some counting stats. Again, with the Ducks playing five games in the next week, Rickard Rakell is someone I would try to add if I need a boost.

The attacker has a upper body injury this season, but on the ice he was a solid source of pucks on the net. In 15 games, he fired 52 shots, which is almost 3.5 per game. His shot-heavy style has also resulted in solid goal production as Rakell buried eight goals this year.

Playing on Anaheim’s first power play unit and second line, the Swede should be a very useful player for Week 9.

Faceoff wins: C/RW Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues (32 percent on Yahoo)

The St. Louis Blues have really leaned on Robert Thomas as their second-line center this season, and fantasy managers may feel comfortable taking the 22-year-old off the waiver.

Especially on the point, Thomas was a great source of wins. His 206 draws are 22nd in the NHL, and he has won at least seven faceoffs in each of his last seven games. In addition to faceoff wins, Thomas was a helping hand this year. In 24 games, he has registered 20 assists, tying him to eighth in the NHL. Of those, seven have come on the player advantage, which has also made him valuable in the power play points category.

The Blues will play four games over the next week and averaging 19:18 for Thomas in time-on-ice, he has become a very reliable player in fantasy hockey.

Hits: LW/RW Nicolas Deslauriers, Anaheim Ducks (7 percent scheduled on Yahoo)

I can’t promise Nicolas Deslauriers will give you some elite category coverage, but if you’re looking to win just the hits category for the next week, maybe this guy can do it for you on your own.

Deslauriers’ play can simply be described as bruises. His 109 hits are the most in the NHL this season, and that’s about all you need to know about the power forward.

Anaheim will play five games this week, so Deslauriers should be considered the favorite to lead all players in this category in Week 9.

Blocks: D Hampus Lindholm, Anaheim Ducks (7 percent rostered on Yahoo)

With the extremely rare week of five games, it’s hard to look anywhere other than the Ducks for help with the waiver.

Hampus Lindholm was a quality shot blocker for the team as his 33 blocks rank second to his team. The 27-year-old has, in fact, provided decent category coverage in addition to blocked shots, as he holds a respectable plus-seven rating, 48 shots on target that equates to 32nd at rear, and even a little bit offensive recently if he has. two goals and three points buried in his last three outings.

Given the busy schedule, Lindholm should finish among the leaders in this category this week.

Goalkeeping: Alexandar Georgiev, New York Rangers (28 percent rostered on Yahoo)

New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant has stated that the team “feels comfortable” that starting netminder Igor Shesterkin will be ready in a week.

The team placed the netminder on the injured reserve ahead of Saturday’s game, meaning he will now miss at least two games.

If NHL coaches revealed even the slightest pertinent information about injuries, I might believe him. However, not knowing what Shesterkin is going through makes the timeline Gallant provided pointless, and fantasy managers have to move on with Alexandar Georgiev.

Since stepping in after Shesterkin left Friday’s game against the San Jose Sharks, Georgiev has been sharp. The Bulgarian puckstopper sidelined 34 of the 36 shots he faced and won against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Operating as the clear No. 1 while Shesterkin is dealing with a lower body injury, Georgiev should be added by all goalkeeper-needy fantasy managers. The Blue Shirts are playing three games this week and I would be amazed if Georgiev didn’t start in two of those matchups.

