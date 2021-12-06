A city under construction: how Rourkela uses hockey as a catalyst to transform itself

Never, never even in my imagination.

It’s been two years since Rourkela was announced as the co-host of the 2023 Hockey World Cup, but 2000 Olympic Lazarus Barla still finds it hard to believe that the world’s 16 best nations will be playing in this tranquil steel city. It’s like a dream, he says as he oversees training at the Panposh Sports Hostel.

The former international leads this legendary academy, located in a breathtaking location; slightly uphill with a clear view of the confluence of three rivers, Shankh, Koel and Sarasvati. It is no coincidence that some of the calmest defenders to have played for India started their careers in this serene facility.

However, the scene at the Barlas Dream site couldn’t be more grim. A few kilometers from Panposh, earth-moving machines plow the 15 hectares of land and cranes do the heavy lifting, while hundreds of workers – most of them migrant workers from UP, Bihar and Jharkhand – work hard 24×7 in three eight-hour shifts , surrounded by dust, to build what will become the largest hockey stadium in India.

The 21,000-seat saucer-shaped arena will rank second in size to the Lahores National Stadium. Adjacent to it, a one-lane aerodrome will be upgraded and a multi-purpose building on the site, which was used as a Covid hospital, is likely to be converted into a 200-room hotel where the teams will be housed.

A multifunctional building, in use as a Covid Hospital, which is being converted into a hotel (Express Photo)

It is an ambitious project as the organizers have only seven months to complete it. But Rourkela — divided into two separate townships, steel and civilian — uses the Hockey World Cup as a catalyst to completely transform itself.

We are in the midst of an exceptionally good mineral-rich region, but there are also areas that are not as developed as we would like, says District Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan.

In November 2019, when Odisha was selected by the International Hockey Federation to host the flagship event for the second consecutive year, it was believed that Bhubaneswar would be the sole venue as in 2018.

But in what is considered a last-minute decision, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, whose BJD has been trying to penetrate western Odisha, announced that Rourkela would co-host the event, which will be held from 13 to 13. January 29. 2023.

Panposh sports hostel (Express Photo)

It is not new for governments to use major sporting events to develop their cities. Delhi is still reaping the benefits of the infrastructure built for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, London developed its neglected East End ahead of the 2012 Olympics and Qatar upgraded its cities at dizzying speed to prepare for the FIFA World Cup. the following winter.

Just over a year before the 16-team event kicks off, Rourkela — 54th out of 62 in the Ease of Living Index for cities with populations under a million, low on most counts — is a new city under construction.

The administration has launched projects worth about Rs 650 crore excluding the cost of the main stadium which is estimated at Rs 130 crore. From building wider roads to developing sports and recreation centers, from repairing the city’s sewage system to relocating overhead power lines underground, and from raising parks to beautifying the streets, almost worked every corner. It is all deliberately planned so that we can use the World Cup to develop the city, says Kalyan. As a destination, we want to focus not only on sports, but also on investments for industries, tourism and the like.

Rourkela Airport, located next to the stadium. (Express Photo)

R Vineel Krishna, the Commissioner-Secretary of the Sports and Youth Services Department of Odishas and Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, says that funds for these projects have been raised through a combination of sources, including the state budget, the district’s mineral funds and CSR . Along with hockey, there is a huge infrastructure coming up in terms of roads, electricity, water supply and other community services, says Krishna.

There is something romantic about the international hockey that comes to this region. The tribal belt here, which includes Sundergarh, Sambalpur and Deogarh, has been a constant conveyor of world-class talent.

A plaque at the Hockey Chowk commemorates all the glorious players who have come from this remote area: Barla, Dilip Tirkey, Prabodh Tirkey, William Xalco, except for Olympic Olympians Deep Grace Ekka, Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas, whose names are not yet known . are recorded here. Three players in the Indian Junior World Cup roster Sudeep Chirmako, Sunil Jojo and Abhishek Lakra are also from this area.

More than 85 players have come from this district. Very few regions have made such a contribution to one sport, says Barla.

Hockey Chowk, Rourkela (Express Photo)

Many of these players once trained at the Panposh Sports Hostel. The hostel plan was started in 1985 and even today the place seems stuck in time. There are two sods: one full-sized, set on what was once a paddy field, and the other slightly smaller, which Barla says was installed around 1993 or 1994.

It is now torn and bare, making it dangerous to play. The changing rooms are a few hundred meters away. The facilities are all very plain and simple, far from the fact that just a few miles away is a brand new facility being touted as the most modern hockey stadium in the country.

But it is a race against time. Work on the stadium, which started in August, is still in its early stages and should be completed by the middle of next year to ensure sufficient time to install the artificial turf and conduct test events.

There are also logistical obstacles. There are plans to upgrade Rourkela airport and air traffic control tower for 76-seat aircraft and flights were to be planned under the UDAN schedule of the Center for Regional Connectivity. But that still hasn’t happened.

Krishna took away all fears and said he is sure that the timelines will be followed. We practically decided last December to go ahead with it (the new stadium) and when we started preparation it was hit by Covid. But now it’s really good. We hope it will be completely ready for the test event in the next seven to eight months, says Krishna. What happens with these events is that it’s a non-negotiable timeline where everyone has to make sure everything necessary for the event is in place.

A view of the construction site (Express Photo)

There are also concerns that the country’s largest hockey stadium will turn into a white elephant after the World Cup is over. Odisha has extended its sponsorship with Hockey India until 2033. It is also a partner of the International Federation meaning global events are likely to return to this region in the near future.

But with similar investments also being made in Bhubaneswar, which is also better connected to major cities, the fate of Rourkela Stadium remains unclear.

In Panposh, where future Indian stars train on a worn-out turf, it is hoped they will at least be allowed to use the facility. They should be allowed, says Barla. If the locals can’t use it, how else can they learn it?

Questions have also been raised about the alleged misuse of funds intended for the mining-affected communities in Sundergarh district for the stadium’s construction. Environmentalists have said the money should be used instead of sports infrastructure for those directly affected by mining.

Two weeks ago, the issue took a new political turn after the BJP in a press conference accused the state government of cheating the common man.

Amid all the concerns and accusations, the work to complete the infrastructure for the biggest sporting event to be held in this region continues.

This will be huge for rural tribal children. It will have very great social significance, said Tirkey, the former captain of India. Rourkela has not even hosted an international match until now. Now a World Cup will take place there. Imagine.