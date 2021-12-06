On the NHL on TNT Wayne Gretzky finds himself as the rookie

ATLANTA Without fail, Anson Carters has a pain in the face from laughter every week while filming The NHL on TNT. It started the first week, when the crew joked until a few seconds before the red light flashed and Wayne Gretzky interrupted the chatter to ask, What are we talking about now?

Even the Great One isn’t immune to the chirping, as the crew calls it in hockey jargon. Gretzky is the new one on set. His lifelong Gucci tab, undying commitment to sweater vests, or even when he returns to the set can all be points of contention for dissection, roasts, and jokes.

It’s like being a rookie your first game, Gretzky said of his first night in the studio. You don’t want to make mistakes. So I just felt like I would follow their lead and be the guy who plays on them.

Carter, a veteran analyst who played in the NHL for 10 years, offered Gretzky some advice after one of their first shoots. Do you ever go into a game and say, I only want one point tonight and I’m going to take it easy? or are you going to think: I’m a savage. Do I get five or six points?