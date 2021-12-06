Twinsburg hockey returns a solid core of experienced players

Behind a strong cast of returning players and some exciting newcomers, the Twinsburg co-ed ice hockey team should offer plenty of fast-paced action on the ice this season.

Head coach Mike Johnston is looking forward to this winter and hopes to improve as the season progresses. Last year, the Tigers were 8-9-1 overall.

Returning starters include senior Cody Preston, senior Mark Shroeder, sophomore Dominic Mistur and junior striker Sean Shirokov.

All of these athletes are experienced hockey players as Preston stands out in defense and with his overall play, Mistur and Shirokov will be prolific on the attacking side, and Schroeder is back in the nets as goalkeeper.

Mistur is a center while Preston is on the defensive and Shirokov is active as a tested attacker for the Tigers.

The team will be led by senior captain Cody Preston, who has worked very hard in the off-season to further improve his game, Johnston said.

Mistur and Shirokov should earn a lot of points with their talent, and Dominic could very easily lead the league by scoring, he said.

Between the pipes is Shroeder, who has also worked very hard to improve his skills and he will keep us in many games this season, the coach added. He looks tough. I expect Mark will have an excellent senior year.

Lettermen who Johnston says are returning are sophomore Max Coleman (defense), senior Sarah Zammikiel (striker), sophomore Rachel Zammikiel (striker), junior Arianna Bennardo (striker), junior Aidan Johnston (defense), junior Jackson Smith (striker), senior Cassie Whitelaw (defense) and sophomore Vani Modi (striker).

The defense will be secured by Aidan Johnston and Max Coleman, the Tiger mentor noted.

Other players who will give offense include Sarah Zammikiel, Jackson Smith, Arianna Bennardo, Rachel Zammikiel and Vani Modi, Johnston added.

Newcomers will also meet Twinsburg this winter.

We also have two newcomers who have been working hard to hone their newfound skills, seniors Zach Hoffman and Zion Miller, Johnston said.

Other top newcomers include freshmen Bobby Lemieux (center/striker), Ryleigh Spracht (defense/striker), Jackson Held and Rayma Johnson (striker).

Although we took a blow last year by losing seven talented seniors, we have some capable freshmen, said Johnston, who was helped by veteran assistant coaches Rocky Bennardo and Dave Cannon.

Twinsburg will play this year in the Blue South Division of the Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League.

This season we hope to be competitive in our division, Johnston emphasized. Our focus is to develop the new players and do well in our division.

The freshmen will help fill the void left by those senior players, he added. Also, Cassie helps fill the void, who returns to complete her senior year on the hockey team and will add a lot of support to our defense.

Home games are held at Dan Kostel Ice Arena in Garfield Heights.

Twinsburg also faces Kenston on January 28 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

For those interested in watching the team play and enjoying a fun, fast-paced game, come join us this season, Johnston insisted.

Johnstons troops will also host Cleveland Benedictine on December 11 and play at Garfield Heights on December 12.

In addition, Twinsburg will participate in holiday tournaments in Bay and CVCA. The Bay tournament is December 17-19 at the Serpentini Arena and the CVCA tournament is December 27-30 at the Kostel Arena.