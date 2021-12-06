Dow hockey binds strong Marquette team





Visiting Marquette, Dow High fought to a 1-1 draw in nonleague hockey on Saturday, moving up to 1-0-1 on the season.

The Redmen scored early in the third period to lead 1-0 before Billy VanSumeren scored the Chargers’ only goal a few minutes later.

Marquette finished with a 32-24 lead in shots on target and Dow goalkeeper Collin Lemanski made 31 saves. “Marquette came in undefeated 5-0 and they have beaten some strong teams so we knew it would be a good test early in the season,” said Dow coach Dick Blasy. “As we are only our second game, we are not quite in shape and we were tired towards the end of the second period.

“I’m very proud of how the guys dug deep and kept fighting,” he added. “Collin was strong in the net with 31 saves and gave us a chance to win. It showed a lot of character.” CHEMISTRY FALLS IN OVERTIME AFTER LATE RALLY IN SALT Midland High roared back from a three-goal deficit in the final seven minutes of regulation, but eventually fell 6-5 to Saline in non-league hockey on Saturday. After a scoreless first period, Saline scored three times in the second period for a 3-1 lead and led 5-2 late in the third period before the Chemics rallied for 5-5. The Hornets then scored the game winner two minutes into overtime. “We played well in spurts, but we need to put together a full game against the higher caliber teams,” said Midland coach Steve Witt. “It was a great benchmark for us.” Matthew Witt led the Chemics with two goals and an assist, while Cole Carpenter and Nate Conklin each had a goal and an assist, Brady Pinwar also scored once, Ben Haney provided two assists and Cole McMillan and Harrison Blecke each provided an assist. MHS goalkeeper Aiden O’Malley made 22 saves. The Chemics hosts Saginaw Heritage on Saturday at 5:30 PM MERIDIAN BOYS BOWLING WINS OPENER The Meridian boys bowling team opened the season on Saturday with a 25-5 win over Shepherd at Northern Lanes. After settling for a 121-121 draw in the first Baker game, the Mustangs won the second Baker game 153-95. Meridian went on to win four out of five games in the first Peterson round and three out of five games in the second Peterson round. The Mustangs led Evan Burdick with a 187, Jacob Nohel with a 184, Maxx Burdick with spells of 178 and 160, and Damon Boyer with a 169. Meridian heads to Riverwood in Mount Pleasant on Saturday to take on Harrison. MUSTANGS DROP OPENER IN GIRLS BOWLING The Meridian bowling team started the season on Saturday with a 29-1 loss to Shepherd at Northern Lanes. After losing both Baker games, the Mustangs fell 707-602 and 654-453 in the Peterson rounds. Leading meridians were Kali Hall with a 162, Alexis Hancock with a 142, Suzie Hitsman with a 117 and Jocey Wasalaski with a 113. “This is a young team and they are working hard. We have made good progress since the first practice sessions a few weeks ago,” said Mustangs coach Jon Vandongen. “We have work to do and will continue to get better.” Meridian heads to Riverwood in Mount Pleasant on Saturday to take on Harrison.

