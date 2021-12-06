Ahcan van Boston Bruins ‘played hard’ in B’s debut this season





BOSTON Results have been mixed for young Boston Bruins defender Jack Ahcan in his NHL stints so far in Boston. The 24-year-old puck-mover was a minus-3 with no points in three games with the Black and Gold last season, while netting a goal and 10 points in 19 games with the Providence Bruins last season. It sometimes seemed that the size and strength of NHL players gave some problems the first time around for the 5-foot-8, 178-pounder, and the dynamic offensive play was more hidden than apparent. But Ahcan looked a little better prepared this time around when he got the call-up in Saturday night’s 3-2 defeat to Tampa Bay Lightning, with Charlie McAvoy (illness) unable to play and showing he might be ready. to help a Boston back. ending that could use a boost. Sure, the Boston Bruins coaching staff loved what they saw. I thought [everybody on the defense corps] showed up tonight and participated. They all did it. Kevin Dean said he was proud of his guys in the back. Jack has done well tonight, said Boston Bruins assistant coach Joe Sacco, who served as acting head coach while Bruce Cassidy is on COVID-19 protocol. He was called upon and he played hard. What we were talking about [on Saturday] morning we wanted him to move and transfer the puck. Hopefully we can play a bit on the blue line, but also defensively responsible. I thought he did all that. Of course it was only one game and 15:31 ice age, but Ahcan had two shots on the net, six attempts and a hit, while also stirring up the chic stats crowd with a dominating show when he was on the ice. In Jack Ahcan’s 14:58 of 5v5 Ice Age, the Bruins had a 31-5 lead in shots. Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 5, 2021 Perhaps more importantly, Ahcan showed that he could hold his own defensively and that he wasn’t locked in at all against some of the bigger, talented Lightning players like Corey Perry. Jack Ahcan seems hungry for some more NHL Ice Age: pic.twitter.com/gYIXu7ccNj Blake Thorne (@_BlakeThorne) December 5, 2021 With Jakub Zboril injured and his status still unknown, a spot on Boston’s NHL roster could open up for the right young defender and Ahcan just might have passed that Saturday night audition. It’s not hard to see the Boston Bruins envisioning Ahcan as a possible replacement for Torey Krug, albeit a less explosive offensive version, and this weekend’s performance showed that could still be the case for the youngster. blueliner. However, like any young player, Ahcan will have to get out there and keep earning it every day as his two-year journey to prove he’s an NHL player continues for Black and Gold.

