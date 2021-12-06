Sports
Plenty to think about for Graham Reid after mixed World Cup juniors
India’s campaign to retain the Junior Hockey World Cup title they won in 2016 may have ended a few days ago, but their hopes of at least returning with a podium finish were dashed when they lost France’s bronze medal match on Sunday. . Having already lost to the same team in their first match of the competition – an encounter they had expected to win – India may have thought they could save some pride, but a 1-3 loss and a 3 loss -3 wins in the tournament suggests there are more questions than answers for coach Graham Reid, who would have liked to use this tournament to identify the next generation of the senior national team.
Result worse than it looks
While fourth in a World Cup isn’t a bad return on paper – it’s India’s second-best World Cup result in a decade and a half, a closer look at the circumstances of the result isn’t quite as flattering as a photo. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament has already missed three top teams – Australia, New Zealand and Great Britain – making India’s path relatively easy. Even in this weakened field, India could rarely stamp their authority. Aside from a hard-fought 1-0 win over Belgium – a game in which India was on the wrong half of every stat, but before penalty corner conversion, India’s only wins in the competition against Poland and Canada were teams that would advance to finish 12th and 13th respectively in a tournament with 16 teams.
Don’t learn from mistakes
Going for a bronze medal against France in their match, India had a chance to undo a loss on the opening day and also prove that they could learn from the mistakes they made in that match. India had been prone to error, missing traps and interceptions, while their attackers were guilty of holding the ball too long. It seemed like there was no real improvement in the team the second time around either.
Indeed, there were areas where the team seemed to stall, while France seemed to have gotten better – mainly due to the way the French defense tightened up so much that the Indians could rarely counter at will as they had in the first game. And while India may have been unlucky for that first day defeat – with two shots to the goal post, it was the French who might have thought they could have scored more on Sunday. On two occasions they found the back of the net only to disallow the goal, while another hard shot that could have made it 4-1 with about four minutes left bounced off the goal post.
Lack of teamwork
Over the past few games, it appeared that the Indian forwards were focusing more on individual glory than on team hopes. While Sudeep Chirmako scored a stylish reverse scoop over the keeper to bring India back into the game, that bit of brilliance couldn’t obscure the fact that there were generally few scoring opportunities. In the bronze medal match against France, India made 26 entries in the circle – four more than their opponents. However, while France earned nine penalty corners in the match – scored from three of them, India only earned three – all of which were blocked. This situation did not unfold for the first time in the tournament.
While India produced a lot of individual moments of magic, there wasn’t much teamwork. After the match, Indian captain Vivek Prasad said the players should work on their individual play. This is in contrast to French captain Timothee Clement, who despite being the star of his team – going to be named Player of the Tournament – would speak about the team’s performance. “It was very important to finish like this. We have a bronze medal. This team is perfect. The future generation is here and I think we have a very, very bright future!”
No plan B
There will likely be some sort of analysis as to why, despite some notable individual performances across the field, the Indian team failed to put in a single team performance that met all the requirements over the course of the tournament. One factor will likely be that, despite training together in recent years, the Indian team has not had any match training due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of the success of the Indian junior team in the 2016 edition of the World Cup was due to the impact the Hockey India League had on the younger players.
Every member of that junior team had played with and learned from senior international players in their squads. That experience paid off when they were under high pressure. With the freezing of the HIL in 2018, that learning has also disappeared. This inexperience was reflected at the World Junior Championships. Whenever the Indian squad has been pressured, they have failed. More disturbingly than in the case against France in the bronze medal match, the team has been unable to come up with alternatives when their counterattack is blocked. As this group of juniors progress through the senior ranks, Indian coach Graham Reid will have to think a lot about adapting their individual skills to the style of the national team.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/fieldhockey/story/_/id/32801348/plenty-ponder-graham-reid-mixed-junior-hockey-world-cup-display
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]