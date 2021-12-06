Plenty to think about for Graham Reid after mixed World Cup juniors

India’s campaign to retain the Junior Hockey World Cup title they won in 2016 may have ended a few days ago, but their hopes of at least returning with a podium finish were dashed when they lost France’s bronze medal match on Sunday. . Having already lost to the same team in their first match of the competition – an encounter they had expected to win – India may have thought they could save some pride, but a 1-3 loss and a 3 loss -3 wins in the tournament suggests there are more questions than answers for coach Graham Reid, who would have liked to use this tournament to identify the next generation of the senior national team.

Result worse than it looks

While fourth in a World Cup isn’t a bad return on paper – it’s India’s second-best World Cup result in a decade and a half, a closer look at the circumstances of the result isn’t quite as flattering as a photo. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament has already missed three top teams – Australia, New Zealand and Great Britain – making India’s path relatively easy. Even in this weakened field, India could rarely stamp their authority. Aside from a hard-fought 1-0 win over Belgium – a game in which India was on the wrong half of every stat, but before penalty corner conversion, India’s only wins in the competition against Poland and Canada were teams that would advance to finish 12th and 13th respectively in a tournament with 16 teams.

Don’t learn from mistakes

Going for a bronze medal against France in their match, India had a chance to undo a loss on the opening day and also prove that they could learn from the mistakes they made in that match. India had been prone to error, missing traps and interceptions, while their attackers were guilty of holding the ball too long. It seemed like there was no real improvement in the team the second time around either.

Indeed, there were areas where the team seemed to stall, while France seemed to have gotten better – mainly due to the way the French defense tightened up so much that the Indians could rarely counter at will as they had in the first game. And while India may have been unlucky for that first day defeat – with two shots to the goal post, it was the French who might have thought they could have scored more on Sunday. On two occasions they found the back of the net only to disallow the goal, while another hard shot that could have made it 4-1 with about four minutes left bounced off the goal post.

Shardanad Tiwari scored the winner for India against Belgium in the quarterfinals of the Junior Hockey World Cup. Hockey India

Lack of teamwork

Over the past few games, it appeared that the Indian forwards were focusing more on individual glory than on team hopes. While Sudeep Chirmako scored a stylish reverse scoop over the keeper to bring India back into the game, that bit of brilliance couldn’t obscure the fact that there were generally few scoring opportunities. In the bronze medal match against France, India made 26 entries in the circle – four more than their opponents. However, while France earned nine penalty corners in the match – scored from three of them, India only earned three – all of which were blocked. This situation did not unfold for the first time in the tournament.

While India produced a lot of individual moments of magic, there wasn’t much teamwork. After the match, Indian captain Vivek Prasad said the players should work on their individual play. This is in contrast to French captain Timothee Clement, who despite being the star of his team – going to be named Player of the Tournament – would speak about the team’s performance. “It was very important to finish like this. We have a bronze medal. This team is perfect. The future generation is here and I think we have a very, very bright future!”

No plan B

There will likely be some sort of analysis as to why, despite some notable individual performances across the field, the Indian team failed to put in a single team performance that met all the requirements over the course of the tournament. One factor will likely be that, despite training together in recent years, the Indian team has not had any match training due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of the success of the Indian junior team in the 2016 edition of the World Cup was due to the impact the Hockey India League had on the younger players.

Every member of that junior team had played with and learned from senior international players in their squads. That experience paid off when they were under high pressure. With the freezing of the HIL in 2018, that learning has also disappeared. This inexperience was reflected at the World Junior Championships. Whenever the Indian squad has been pressured, they have failed. More disturbingly than in the case against France in the bronze medal match, the team has been unable to come up with alternatives when their counterattack is blocked. As this group of juniors progress through the senior ranks, Indian coach Graham Reid will have to think a lot about adapting their individual skills to the style of the national team.