Sports
Baltimore Ravens lose star CB Marlon Humphrey for rest of season due to torn pectoral muscle
OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey was diagnosed Monday with a season-ending right pectoral tear, arguably the biggest loss in an injury-packed season for the Baltimore Ravens.
Humphrey, 25, became the seventh starter (and third in the secondary) to be sidelined for the season for the Ravens (8-4), who clung to first place in the AFC North by one game. He was injured in Sunday’s 20-19 loss in Pittsburgh to the Steelers when he tried to tackle Diontae Johnson before the wide receiver scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Humphrey will undergo surgery to repair the torn pectoral muscle.
“We’re going to continue with the guys we have,” Harbaugh said Monday. “We have really good players who can step in and play and are ready to go.”
The loss of Humphrey is not only the final blow, but perhaps the most devastating. Humphrey, a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, is the Ravens’ most talented defenseman, who can measure up to the opponent’s top wide receiver and snatch the ball with his physical play. Since he was number 16 in 2017, he is one of only two NFL players to have had at least 50 broken passes and 10 forced fumbles (safety Logan Ryan is the other).
Injuries have exhausted a Baltimore team that has made it to the playoffs in the past three seasons. After Humphrey is placed in the injured reserve, the Ravens will have $44.3 million of their salary cap on IR – which is 25% of their maximum.
Three of Baltimore’s top five cap hits — offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley ($10.042 million), cornerback Marcus Peters ($9.968 million) and Humphrey ($8.44 million) — suffered season-end injuries. In all, the Ravens have lost 11 players who will earn more than $800,000 this season.
Baltimore has placed at least one player on an injured reserve in four of the past five weeks. The total number of Ravens players on injured reserve will increase to 17 when Humphrey is added.
“I mean, we’ve had a lot of injuries, so we’ve been dealing with stress all season, and we’ve still managed to get over it,” said Ravens’ nose tackle Brandon Williams after Sunday’s game. “So that’s what we plan to do. It’s a ‘next man up’ mentality, so the show must go on. We pray that Marlon [Humphrey] makes it back. We pray that everyone who is down now will be healed, but we still have games to play. Next week we have the [Cleveland] Browns, so that’s what we need to focus on.”
With Humphrey gone, the Ravens are expected to start Chris Westry in his place, if he’s healthy. Harbaugh said he expects Westry (thigh) and fellow cornerback Kevon Seymour (reserve/COVID-19 list) to return for Sunday’s game at the Cleveland Browns after missing the final game. Last week, all five cornerbacks on the 53-man roster missed at least one practice session due to injury or illness.
Through 11 games, the Ravens have lost three starters to season-ending injuries in the secondary: Humphrey, Peters (torn ACL) and safety DeShon Elliott (torn biceps). Strong Safety Chuck Clark is the only remaining starter in the secondary from the start of the season.
Baltimore has 272.4 yards passing (second worst in the NFL). The Ravens close out the season against three top-rated quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow.
Harbaugh said no one on the team feels sorry for themselves after losing so many players to injuries.
“These are football problems,” Harbaugh said. “There are people who face much more difficult challenges.”
2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32805469/baltimore-ravens-lose-star-cb-marlon-humphrey-rest-season-due-torn-pectoral-muscle
