Sports
Hockey Roundup: Chanhassen there with Prior Lake to third period | Chanhassen Sports
Trevor Boschee turned 26 shots, securing his program-binding record 30th win for Prior Lake in a 4-1 road win at Chanhassen on Dec. 4.
The Storm was tied with the Lakers, a top-5 pre-season team, through 17-minute regulation.
Will Schumacher and Alex Bump broke open the game with a score in the third period, as part of a three-goal night for the top-line of Prior Lake. Bump opened the scoring in the first period.
Tyler Hanson’s first goal of the season, his third point in two games, from Evan Miller brought the game to one for Chanhassen.
Sean Gates made 26 saves for the Storm, who failed to score on a large 5-minute penalty in the third period, two goals down at the time.
Next up for the Storm (0-2) is a road race at Mound-Westonka at 7pm on Tuesday, December 7.
GIRLS: Holy Family Catholic 4, Wayzata 2
Tied at two in the third period, Olivia Paidosh’s unassisted stand proved to be the game winner when the ninth-ranked Holy Family Catholic broke a two-game losing streak with a 4-2 road win over No. 7 Wayzata on December 4.
Paidosh’s goal came less than two minutes after the Trojans tied the game at two on a score by Sloane Matthews.
The Fire had taken a 2-1 lead on setbacks from Briar Charchenko and Ella Knewtson. Grayson Limke’s empty goal sealed the victory in the final minutes.
Sedona Blair made 26 saves when Holy Family Catholic was defeated 28-20.
The Fire (4-2-1) is located in Benilde-St. Margaret at 5:15 PM on Friday, December 10.
GUYS: Southwest Christian/Richfield 6, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 4
In a game in which the two teams traded back-to-back goals, it was Southwest Christian/Richfield with the last platoon, who came home with a 6-4 win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in the first Wright County Conference game of the team on Dec 4.
Jared Greiner gave the Stars a 5-4 lead with 2:37 left to play, making the final difference an empty net.
Southwest Christian/Richfield led 2-0 and 4-2 on goals from Joey Michelizzi, Brady Anderson, Truman Haugen and Nathan Best.
Isaac Haugen made 28 saves for the Stars in their second win of the season.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (2-1) is in Hopkins on Tuesday, December 7 at 7pm.
BOYS: Rogers 5, Minnetonka 4 OT
Sam Ranallo posted a hat-trick and assists in the tying run and winning goals while Rogers rallied on December 4 for a 5-4 win over Minnetonka in extra time.
A short-handed goal by Nick Baer with 12 seconds left in the second period gave the Skippers a 4-3 lead.
Jack Rausch, Alec Whipple and Reed Hanus also found the net for Minnetonka, who defeated the Royals 36-26.
Beau Motzko turned 21 shots away for the Skippers (2-2), who will play in St. Louis Park on Thursday, December 9 at 7 p.m.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 8, Moorhead 2
A third four-goal period took Minnetonka to its sixth win in seven games, an 8-2 decision over Moorhead on December 4.
The Skippers scored six consecutive goals to break a 2-2 tie.
Grace Sadura, now with 19 points this season, scored a hat-trick with three assists for Minnetonka.
Olivia LaRoche and Ava Lindsay each scored a goal with assists, with Lauren Mack and Lindzi Avar also scoring for the third-placed Skippers.
Minnetonka (6-1) hosts Shakopee on Tuesday, December 7 at 7pm.
