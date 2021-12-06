Two-story college football programs meet for the first time ever in Phoenix on December 28

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Two college football programs with more than 250 years of history will meet for the first time ever when West Virginia takes on Minnesota in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday, December 28. .

The Mountaineers, with 761 wins, and the Golden Gophers, with 717 wins, have been playing college football games since the early 1890s. But their only connection to the roster is Dr. Clarence Spears, who led West Virginia to records of 5-4-1, 10-0-1, 7-1-1 and 8-1 over a four-year period from 1921 to 1924 before going on to coach in 1925 from Minnesota. It was said at the time that Spears’ desire to practice at the Mayo Clinic played a part in his decision to take the job in Minnesota.

Spears’ tenure in Minneapolis never quite matched what he accomplished in Morgantown, though he won part of a Big Ten title in 1927 before moving to Oregon in 1930. Those were two of the seven different coaching jobs Spears held from 1917 to 1944 before giving up the game to focus on his medical practice full-time.

This will be the 18 . from West Virginiaebowl appearance in the past 20 years and the second during Neal Brown ‘s three-year tenure with the Mountaineers.

WVU rallied to defeat Army 24-21 in last year’s Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee, to take a three-game loss streak.

Brown has won all four bowl games he has coached, including three in Troy (two Dollar General Bowls and the New Orleans Bowl).

This will be West Virginia’s fifth trip to Arizona to play a bowling game.

The Mountaineers have played in the Fiesta Bowl twice and will make a third appearance in this game, which was known as the Insight.com Bowl in 1998 and the Cactus Bowl in 2016.

“What better place to be in December than Phoenix, Arizona?” said Brown. “We are looking forward to spending a few days in the desert. The Fiesta Bowl organization is known throughout college football as a (a) premier event, and I know our staff, the athletics administration and our players are excited are about being there.”

It will be the 38 . from West VirginiaeThe bowl’s overall appearance dates back to 1922 when Spears led WVU to a 21-13 win over Gonzaga in the East-West Bowl in San Diego, and the Mountaineers have won 17 of them.

West Virginia’s biggest bowl wins were against Georgia in the 2006 Sugar, against Oklahoma in the 2008 Fiesta, and against Clemson in the 2012 Orange Bowl.

Minnesota plays its 22ndbowl game and his third under current coach PJ Fleck, who is 2-0 in bowl games in Minnesota and 3-2 overall. The Golden Gophers defeated Georgia Tech 34-10 in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit and Auburn 31-24 in the 2020 Outback Bowl in Tampa during Fleck’s tenure.

His other three bowl appearances came when he coached Western Michigan, including a 2017 Cotton Bowl loss to Wisconsin.

Minnesota has won nine bowl games in its history and made a seven-game bowl skid in 2015 when it defeated Central Michigan 21-14 in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Minnesota’s biggest bowl win was a 21-3 win over UCLA in the 1962 Rose Bowl.

The Golden Gophers made three consecutive trips to the Insight.com Bowl in 2006, 2008 and 2009, losing to Virginia, Texas Tech and Kansas.

“We’re very honored to be in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl there in Phoenix,” Fleck said. “I know this is our first year being the title sponsor, and we couldn’t be happier. I couldn’t be more proud of our team for earning the right to come to Phoenix and the Arizona area and we are very enthusiastic.

“The hospitality is second to none. I know that our alumni, our team, our families, our staff and our fans will have a blast in the Phoenix area and the state of Arizona. We are excited to be there in 70-degree plus. Count us any time we get out of Minnesota in the winter. We might even show up this week and start training now,” he added.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be the only match-up this year in which the Big Ten will be played against the Big 12.

It is one of five bowl games that day, the others being the Birmingham, First Responder, Liberty and Holiday bowls.

Tickets are currently on sale to the general public via WVUGAME.com.

The game kicks off at 10:15 PM ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.