Cricket Australia confirms Perth Ashes Test move





The governing body said attempts to negotiate terms for the January 14-18 game at Perth Stadium that would suit all parties had proved impossible and talks had begun on a replacement venue.



The fifth test in the upcoming Ashes series between Australia and England will be moved from Perth to a different location due to border controls in Western Australia, Cricket Australia (CA) said Monday. The governing body said attempts to negotiate terms for the January 14-18 game at Perth Stadium that would suit all parties had proved impossible and talks had begun on a replacement venue. “We are very disappointed that we cannot host the Ashes test at Perth Stadium,” CA chief Nick Hockley said in a statement. “We did everything we could… to make it work under the current border and health regulations, but unfortunately this was not possible.” Western Australia has largely succeeded in keeping COVID-19 out of the state with strict controls and it currently bans travelers from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia from crossing the border without undergoing 14 days of quarantine. The fourth test will end on January 9 in Sydney, the capital of New South Wales, leaving insufficient time for the players to complete their period of isolation. Hobart, who was set to host a test against Afghanistan in November before it was postponed in the wake of the Taliban takeover of the country, is favored to take over hosting rights for the fifth test. Officials in Sydney and Melbourne have also indicated their willingness to host a second test in the series. A last gassed proposal from a minister of the government of Western Australia to keep Perth’s swap dates with the second test from December 16-20 in Adelaide was unsuccessful. Travelers to Western Australia from Queensland, where the first test will start on Wednesday, will be allowed to enter without quarantine and Sports Minister Tony Buti had suggested the players go directly from Brisbane to Perth. “Border controls, quarantine requirements and the complexity of organizing a series of five tests on a tight schedule means that unfortunately it is not possible to align the respective priorities (of all stakeholders),” the CA statement said. . “This complexity also means that any suggestion to change the order of the sites would be unfeasible.”

