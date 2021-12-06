Sports
Yorkshire County Cricket Club Names Darren Gough MD Amid Racism Scandal Azeem Rafiq | british news
Darren Gough, a former fast bowler from England and Yorkshire, has been appointed as the director of cricket for Yorkshire CCC on an interim basis.
Gough, who captained the county, will remain in the role until the end of the 2022 season thereafter the entire coaching staff of the club left after the racism scandal of Azeem Rafiq.
“Like many, I have followed with sadness and anger how the club has dealt with the recent accusations of racism,” said Gough, who retired in 2008.
“Change won’t happen overnight, but I’m sure we can make Headingley roar again.
“I want to play my part in rebuilding cricket in Yorkshire and I look forward to working with the exceptionally talented group of players here.”
Who are the key figures in the CCC’s Yorkshire racism scandal?
The club said Gough will begin his work at the club immediately and will oversee the recruitment of a new coaching team.
Why is the club recruiting a new coaching team?
On 3 December, Yorkshire CCC director of cricket Martyn Moxon and head coach Andrew Gale were among the 16 staff members to leave the club.
Their departure follows that of former club president Roger Hutton, who resigned on November 5, and former CEO Mark Arthur, who stepped down a week later.
Hutton was replaced by Lord Kamlesh Patel of Bradford.
Last month Rafiq testified in front of MPs said he felt “isolated, at times humiliated” due to the bombardment of racism he endured and the “constant use of the word p***” during his time at the club.
The Key Revelations of Azeem Rafiq’s Testimony to MPs
Rafiq had previously told Sky News that there was a “total clearanceat the club, calling on the entire leadership team to leave — and a month ago he said it would be impossible for the team to move forward with Mr Moxon and Mr Gale still with the organization.
Follow the daily podcast apple podcasts, google podcasts, Spotify, Speaker
Who is Darren Gough?
Gough is regarded as one of England’s best ever bowlers, leading the charge for much of the 1990s.
He is England’s second highest wicket taker in one-day internationals and the ninth most successful overall.
Gough, who made his first-class debut for Yorkshire in 1989, played county cricket for the club for 15 years.
The fast bowler is highly regarded by Rafiq and was one of the first to make contact when his allegations of discrimination at the club became public.
England Test captain Joe Root, a lifelong Yorkshire player, has also backed Gough as the perfect man to help the county recover from controversy.
Leading up to the first Ashes test, Root said from Brisbane: “I’ve obviously spent time with Darren (Gough) and he’s a good man.
“From my experience of spending time with Goughy, he is clearly very passionate and knowledgeable about the game. His love for it is obvious for all to see and also for the club.”
“I’m sure he wants to bring all that out and all his experiences and achievements within the game and pass that knowledge on to the group when he’s about to take over.”
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/yorkshire-county-cricket-club-appoints-darren-gough-as-md-amid-azeem-rafiq-racism-scandal-12488207
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]