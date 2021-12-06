Yorkshire County Cricket Club Names Darren Gough MD Amid Racism Scandal Azeem Rafiq | british news

Darren Gough, a former fast bowler from England and Yorkshire, has been appointed as the director of cricket for Yorkshire CCC on an interim basis.

Gough, who captained the county, will remain in the role until the end of the 2022 season thereafter the entire coaching staff of the club left after the racism scandal of Azeem Rafiq.

“Like many, I have followed with sadness and anger how the club has dealt with the recent accusations of racism,” said Gough, who retired in 2008.

Image:

Azeem Rafiq detailed his accusations of racism to MPs last month



“Change won’t happen overnight, but I’m sure we can make Headingley roar again.

“I want to play my part in rebuilding cricket in Yorkshire and I look forward to working with the exceptionally talented group of players here.”

Who are the key figures in the CCC’s Yorkshire racism scandal?

The club said Gough will begin his work at the club immediately and will oversee the recruitment of a new coaching team.

Why is the club recruiting a new coaching team?

On 3 December, Yorkshire CCC director of cricket Martyn Moxon and head coach Andrew Gale were among the 16 staff members to leave the club.

Image:

Lord Kamlesh Patel was appointed President of the Yorkshire CCC



Their departure follows that of former club president Roger Hutton, who resigned on November 5, and former CEO Mark Arthur, who stepped down a week later.

Hutton was replaced by Lord Kamlesh Patel of Bradford.

Last month Rafiq testified in front of MPs said he felt “isolated, at times humiliated” due to the bombardment of racism he endured and the “constant use of the word p***” during his time at the club.

The Key Revelations of Azeem Rafiq’s Testimony to MPs

Rafiq had previously told Sky News that there was a “total clearanceat the club, calling on the entire leadership team to leave — and a month ago he said it would be impossible for the team to move forward with Mr Moxon and Mr Gale still with the organization.

Who is Darren Gough?

Gough is regarded as one of England’s best ever bowlers, leading the charge for much of the 1990s.

He is England’s second highest wicket taker in one-day internationals and the ninth most successful overall.

Image:

Gough returned to Yorkshire CCC in 2007 as club captain after a spell with Essex



Gough, who made his first-class debut for Yorkshire in 1989, played county cricket for the club for 15 years.

The fast bowler is highly regarded by Rafiq and was one of the first to make contact when his allegations of discrimination at the club became public.

England Test captain Joe Root, a lifelong Yorkshire player, has also backed Gough as the perfect man to help the county recover from controversy.

Leading up to the first Ashes test, Root said from Brisbane: “I’ve obviously spent time with Darren (Gough) and he’s a good man.

Image:

Joe Root has backed Gough to help the club recover from the racism scandal. Pic AP



“From my experience of spending time with Goughy, he is clearly very passionate and knowledgeable about the game. His love for it is obvious for all to see and also for the club.”

“I’m sure he wants to bring all that out and all his experiences and achievements within the game and pass that knowledge on to the group when he’s about to take over.”