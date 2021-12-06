Indian Cricket Team presents autographed jersey to Ajaz Patel





New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel, who took all 10 India wickets in the first innings of the second Test at Wankhede Stadium here, was in for a surprise when the Mumbai-born player was awarded a jersey signed by the entire Indian squad for his achievement . , at the end of the game on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted images on social media showing Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin handing the jersey to Patel, who became only the third player in Test cricket history to win all 10 wickets in a innings after Englishman Jim Laker and Indian Anil Kumble. Also read | ‘It was one of those days’ – NZ skipper Tom Latham on massive defeat Patel, whose family moved to New Zealand from Mumbai when he was eight, finished 10/119 in 47.5 overs. Patel’s historic performance and 14 wickets total match distance were not enough to help New Zealand avoid a 372 run loss and lose the series 1-0. Ashwin was effusive in his praise of the left arm spinner, saying fate played a part in his achievement as well. “Before I get started with what I was doing, it was a wonderful performance by Ajaz. It doesn’t spin all the time in Wankhede, and he used the seam and put the ball in the right places, and there was also a bit of fate involved in his 10-for,” Ashwin said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Also read | I’m not really thinking about it – Shreyas Iyer is in no rush to seal 11 spots With marks of 10/119 in 47.5 overs, Ajaz has joined legends Laker (1956) and Kumble (1999) as the third bowler to single-handedly send the entire other team away. Laker claimed 10/53 against Australia at Old Trafford on July 26, 1956, while Kumble won 10/74 against Pakistan on February 4, 1999 at the Ferozeshah Kotla grounds in New Delhi. Read all the IPL news and cricket score here

