Michigan football faces a daunting playoff matchup vs. Georgia, but don’t calculate this team

ANN ARBOR, I. Michigan Ohio State and Iowa dominated the final two weeks of the regular season to win a Big Ten Championship, but now it will face its toughest test by far as Georgia awaits in College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Before losing to Alabama in Saturday’s SEC championship game, Georgia was widely regarded as the best team in college football. The Bulldogs are still #1 in almost every major statistic after a 12-0 regular season with just one game closer than 17 points.

dominance of Georgia

The Week 1 matchup between No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia was one of the most anticipated games of the entire season, and it turned out to be the only time Georgia faced any real adversity.

After surviving that neutral site duel, Georgia won the next 11 games averaging 36.2 points. The closest game to that stretch came in a 17-point win over Kentucky, and even that was a 24-point defeat before Kentucky scored with four seconds left.

No one — and I mean no one — in the SEC East challenged Georgia. Tennessee had a short lead in the early moments of the second quarter, but Georgia stormed back with 34 unanswered points to put that distorted bid to rest before anyone realized it was happening.

The most impressive stretch of Georgias season came against Vanderbilt and Arkansas, two games that the Bulldogs won by a combined score of 99-0. Arkansas was undefeated en route to Athens, and Georgia sent the Razorbacks home with a 37-0 thrashing.

Could that dominance work against Georgia in a playoff game? The Bulldogs, even more than the state of Ohio, have been traversing for most of the past three months. It was clear in the Alabama game that when Georgia took a few punches, it was struggling to fight back.

The Wolverines aren’t as talented as Alabama, but they should be the second toughest team Georgia has seen this year. And they’ve been through more than their fair share of adversity.

Battle-tested?

Georgia’s schedule is unique in that it played most of its matches against solid teams, but not very much against elite competition.

Nine of the 12 opponents on the Georgias regular season schedule ended up winning between six and nine. Three of those teams finished the year in the top 25 on the College Football Playoff commissions: No. 19 Clemson, No. 21 Arkansas and No. 22 Kentucky.

In those three top-25 matchups, Georgia won by an average of 20.3 points – hence the No. 1 position for the entire second half of the season.

Here’s where Georgias top-20 strength of program is starting to feel a bit deceiving, though. Check out the other six qualifying teams Georgia defeated this season:

UAB (8-4)

South Carolina (6-6)

Chestnut brown (6-6)

Florida (6-6)

Missouri (6-6)

Tennessee (7-5)

Since Clemson, Arkansas, and Kentucky have their own questions, Alabama’s score deserves a dime. Georgia only played three cupcakes — Vanderbilt, Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech — but it also avoided a real juggernaut until the SEC championship game.

And we all saw what happened there.

Compared to Michigan resume

This division is not intended to question the legitimacy of Georgia. It doesn’t take an expert to look at the Bulldogs and know that they are an elite team. But I tend to think Michigan’s path to nearly identical schedule strength is more valuable when it comes to the College Football Playoff.

Look at it this way: When these two teams take to the field on New Year’s Eve, Georgia doesn’t have to win four consecutive games against 6-6 teams. It will have to win one game against a top team, something it just hasn’t done this season. It only had one chance: the loss to Alabama.

Erick All #83 and Hassan Haskins #25 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Big Ten Football Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 4, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (2021 Getty Images)

Michigan, on the other hand, played an opponent of Ohio state’s playoff caliber. The Wolverines also defeated a 10-win Iowa team by 39 points at a neutral site and have the experience of playing 10-win Michigan State on the road (a game Michigan controlled, but then discarded).

The Jim Harbaughs team has played three games against top-15 teams while Georgia has only played one. The Wolverines were clearly far more successful in all three of their chances than Georgia was in their single attempt.

Winning away from home

Despite the placement, Georgia has a geographic advantage over Michigan in the playoff, so the Orange Bowl crowd will likely have a little more red than corn and blue. But that is quite different from playing a home game.

Michigan visited three hostile road environments this season: Nebraska, Michigan State and Penn State. The Wolverines blew away late leads and found a way to win two of those games, providing valuable experience in a win-or-go-home scenario. It’s also worth noting that Michigan went into Madison and mistreated Wisconsin, which doesn’t happen often.

The combination of Wisconsin and Penn State wins matches up well with what Georgia was doing on the road. The Bulldogs won this year at Vanderbilt, Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia Tech — two lifeless programs and a couple of bowling teams.

When Georgia went to Auburn, the Tigers were number 18, so the atmosphere was very electric. Winning in Tennessee is no walk in the park either, which is testament to a fan base who haven’t seen a team with fewer than four losses since Twitter was invented.

Georgia owns neutral site wins over Clemson and Florida, while Michigan has a neutral site win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game. Overall, the Wolverines probably faced stiffer competition on the road, but the environments Georgia frequented may have been just as hostile.

Final Thoughts

Just because Georgia didn’t face as many top-level opponents as Michigan did doesn’t mean it couldn’t have dealt with them. The bulldogs would have been preferred against any team on Michigan’s schedule, and the end result would likely have been 12 or 13 wins.

But hopefully everyone who knocked Michigan out against Ohio State learned their lesson. The Buckeyes have been favored by more than a touchdown, and the same will likely be Georgia when the Orange Bowl kicks off.

Michigan faces an uphill battle, but it’s not nearly as steep as some think.