Colorado Avalanche Gameday: Bullying or being bullied

After a decent outing in Ottawa on Saturday, the Avalanche looks set to come back in the victory column against the Philadelphia Flyers. As the 5-game road trip continues, the Avs hope to take advantage of a Flyers team who switched from their head coach and assistant just hours ago. avalanche: The grid carousel continues for the Avalanche. It seems that every night someone new is added to the injury report or re-joins the lineup. We can only hope that some of these players, who are considered everyday, will heal sooner or later and return to the lineup for a longer time. Cale Makar returns to the lineup after missing one game. JT Compher is day to day and could rejoin the lineup tonight. Darcy Kuemper is also DTD with what appears to be a concussion. Nazem Kadri & Bowen Byram are all DTD and their status for the last two games of the road trip is unknown. It’s really frustrating to see so many players injured. I don’t believe we’ve seen a full lineup this season with everyone healthy. Look for Alex Newhook and Logan OConnor to perform and give a secondary score outside the top line tonight. Queue: Landeskog – MacKinnon – Rantanen Nischuskin – Kadri – Burakovsky Aube-Kubel – Newhook – OConnor Helmet – Jost – Megna Toews – Makari J. Johnson – Girard E. Johnson – Macdermid flyers: On the other hand, HC Alain Vigneault and assistant Michel Therrien were sacked Monday morning as Philadelphia struggled a lot lately with the 0-6-2 in their last eight games. Mike Yeo will take over from HC. Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers in points with 13 in 22 games. The attack has dried up and the keepers feel the pressure of that fact. Queue: Giroux – Couturier – Atkinson Frost – Hayes – Konecny Riemsdyk – Laughton – Macewen Lindblom – Bunnaman – Brown Provorov – Ristolainen Sanheim – Seeler Yandle – Braun goalkeepers: Update! Justus Annunen starts his first NHL game tonight. After Jonas Johansson was drawn in the final game in Ottawa after conceding 4 goals on 16 shots, Annunen replaced him. He was almost able to help Avs comeback, but they ended up coming up short in OT. Martin Jones will be in the net for the Flyers as he hits a 3-3-1 record with a 2.94 GAA and a serve percentage of 0.917. GO AVS GO!

