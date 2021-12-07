SE: Cats Take Another Step Forward in WSU Win

Through: D. Scott Fitchen

While Kansas State Head Coach Bruce Weber talks about growing maturity among his team, the Wildcats continue to take steps. Sunday they may have taken their biggest yet. Playing to a crowd of 14,488 at the INTRUST Bank Arena, the composed Wildcats made the necessary plays late to advance for a 65-59 win over Wichita State in the rivals’ first meeting in the state since 2003.

With the score at 54-54 with 2 minutes and 2 seconds left, Markquis Nowell sank a deep three-pointer then coolly made all four of his foul shots along the stretch as the Wildcats, 5-2, led by a whopping 8 points in the final minute to bring a big win to Manhattan three nights earlier facing Marquette in the Big EAST / Big 12 Battle on Wednesday.

“I know our shooting rate wasn’t great, but we can score the ball if we move the ball and trust each other,” Weber said. “We have a lot of guys who can make plays and have to realize that they can make plays for other people. It’s part of the growth. Hopefully we keep getting better.”

Since K-State lost back-to-back games to No. 13 Arkansas and No. 14 Illinois, both 72-64, in the Hall of Fame Classic at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, three straights while keeping every opponent under 60 points.

While Weber teams always pride themselves on a solid defense, the real test arrived the day before they faced Wichita State when the point guard Nile Pack , the team’s top scorer (15.8 points per game), suffered a concussion. That put the ball in the hands of Nowell, a cunning 5-foot-8, 160-pound Division I transfer from Arkansas Little-Rock, who has been in Manhattan since June. Although Nowell averaged 11.7 points behind only Pack, he had never started in a game for a high-profile college team.

“I called him before the game in the locker room with the coaches and I said to him, ‘I need you to lead, to lead things and get us somewhere. If it gets loud, we can’t get confused ‘” Weber said.

Nowell, who called himself an “entertainer” earlier this season, earned the best lead in a hostile environment against the Shockers, 6-2, when he scored a team-leading 16 points to go along with a team-high 8 rebounds, 4 assists to just 1 turnover and 1 steal in 35 minutes. After overcoming a rough night of shooting in which he went 4 out of 15 from the floor, including 2 out of 7 from beyond the arch, Nowell still answered the call, especially when held over the piece.

“He wants to make plays, that’s how he grew up, but he’s started making the right passes and the right plays,” Weber said. “His margin of assist to turnover from the start of the year to now is unbelievable. He can be such a tease in defense and steal.”

K-State trailed by a whopping 12 points in the first 10 minutes of the game, but players impressively found themselves taking turns 6-foot-10, 255-pound ahead Kaosi Ezeagu inside thinks. Ezeagu had 14 points on 5 of 6 shots and added 6 rebounds for the Wildcats, who shot just 33.9% from the floor, but defeated Wichita State 43-29 and forced the Shockers to 14 turnovers. Wichita State shot 35.2% from the floor, but K-State suffered only 7 turnovers and had 7 steals.

Selton Miguel 12 points added and 6 rebounds, and Mike McGuirl had 10 points.

“We came into the picture and made the right reads and the right plays,” Weber said. “We had that bad part in the second half where the ball got sticky again and it has to move. You don’t have to play every time you have it. We have enough weapons to, if we keep it moving, we’ll make the right plays and shots.

“In the first half they made their shots and we didn’t. We were wide open. Those were maybe some of the best looks we’ve had all game, but we just didn’t make them. guys, they stuck with it and found a way to bring in a win.”

Although Morris Edeze had a game-high 19 points on 7 of 8 shots and added 7 rebounds for Wichita State, the Wildcats intervened star guard Tyson Etienne, who endured a frustrating game. Etienne made only 4 of 20 shots, including 1 of 11 of 3 for 34 minutes of action.

“We have really good defenders,” Weber said. “We talked about staying ahead of him and not giving him an easy one. When he made one it was hard. We battled the shots and stayed up front and our big boys did well on ball screens, making them think about it.

“We’ve made some strides defensively. Even in our games in Arkansas and Illinois we weren’t that bad. We’ve made some pretty good strides since then.”

K-State won 79-66 the last time the teams played on December 14, 2003 in Wichita in a series dating back to 1932. They will play for the next three years, each at their respective campus and in Kansas City.

“It was a good environment,” Weber said. “Of course you are much happier when you win, but I said I (extended the matchup) because I thought it was good for college basketball, good for our state, and if they keep this team together and come to Bramlage Coliseum after that year It’s going to be a tough game.”

The big question with which the Wildcats are entering the week? Pack’s status.

When asked if he expected Pack to return for Marquette on Wednesday, Weber replied: “I hope so. Everything should be fine. On protocols, there are some things, and he was just at the minimum. We’ll know more (Monday) We kept him in the hotel in the dark and kept him away from things. He would watch the game as best he could. It will be dark on the bus. You go back and hope he can get a good night’s sleep, sleep, and we hope and pray that we can get him back.”

On Sunday, the short-handed K-State showed that it can still achieve positive results on the road without Pack. While it may still require a dose of growth and maturity once they’re back without their floor leader, behind their continued tenacious defense and cast of double-digit scorers, the Wildcats have certainly shown that they have the ability to grind out a game.

And that’s another step.