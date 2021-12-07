“Virat Kohli adores test match cricket,” says former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri





Ravi Shastri, former head coach of the Indian cricket team, revealed how invested skipper Virat Kohli is when it comes to test match cricket. During a conversation with a famous author Jeffrey Archer on his podcastShastri spoke highly of Kohli, the captain, who literally “worships” the longest format of the game and gives everything to make the team succeed. He stressed the fact that any member of the Indian team would prefer Test cricket to any form of the sport and that has played a big part in the team that has been at the top of the Test rankings for quite some time. “I think if there is one team that has been an ambassador for test matches for the past five years, it is this Indian cricket team. Virat worships test match cricket just like most of the team, which could surprise the world because of the number of one day cricket India play then IPL If you ask anyone in the team 99 percent of them would say they love Test match cricket That’s why, what India has been doing for the past five years – the number 1 team remain in the world at the end of each year,” said Shastri. Shastri listed the team’s achievements in Tests during his reign as head coach. He spoke of the one-off World Test Championship (WTC) final defeat to New Zealand, India’s comeback to win two series in Australia and a phenomenal series performance against England in their lair this year. “We may have lost the one-off WTC final against New Zealand, but otherwise we’ve dominated the format for the past five years. To win two series in Australia, to win the series that took place in England, to be anywhere near to win the world – white ball and red ball cricket, and to set a benchmark in red ball cricket, the fast bowlers that came forward – unheard of from the Indian cricket team – it was remarkable,” added the former India coach up and all-rounder. A proud Shastri also stated that the “greatest legacy” of this generation who under difficult circumstances would have embraced the game’s longest format to keep it alive and kicking. promoted “For me, the greatest legacy this generation and this many players will leave behind is the way they have played and embraced Test cricket,” he concluded. Shastri stepped down as the head coach of Team India after the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. He was replaced by Rahul Dravid at the helm. Topics mentioned in this article

