Behind the scenes for the 48-hour history of football in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Luke Fickell can’t recall getting much sleep on Saturday night.

First, there was the celebration on the field with his team — and seemingly the entire campus — after completing a perfect season that would eventually make playoff history. Then there was the gathering at his home, where close friends and family gathered to commemorate the occasion.

Before he knew it, Fickell had to be in the office even earlier than usual on Sunday mornings to meet recruits and prepare for the all-important senior banquet, scheduled weeks earlier.

“Sleep is overrated,” Fickell said.

The banquet is usually scheduled for 12 noon. But this year, they had no idea it was going to be a huge viewing party.

Coincidentally, the College Football Playoff selection committee announced its playoff pairs at 12:15 p.m. Thirty minutes before the show started, in a quiet moment in his office, Fickell said he was optimistic his Bearcats would be in the top four, but at the same time, “Nothing ceases to amaze me.”

Perhaps that’s because every time a Group 5 team has gone undefeated in the BCS and College Football Playoff eras, they’ve never had a chance to play for a national championship. Many college football fans and pundits, who have seen Boise State and TCU and UCF, and yes, Cincinnati, were fired on the spot, never thought this day would come.

Fickell said he didn’t want his players to believe they were carrying the flag for other conferences, but there is no way to diminish the magnitude of the moment. Cincinnati will always be the final torchbearer for Group of 5 teams in the four-team playoff system.

This day would always belong to them.

“They’ve had to prove it and they’ve had their ups and downs,” Fickell said. “A lot of doubters, but they’ve been able to handle it all and continue to do what matters most, which is performing on the pitch.”

But it wasn’t always easy. Fickell gave ESPN an inside look at the mounting pressure and stress that both he and his players had to battle through as the season progressed. At one point, he even questioned whether Cincinnati would have the energy to finish the season the way it should – with strong performances to leave no doubt that it would be worth considering in the to finish in the top four.

Though Fickell brushed off playoff questions every week during the season, he didn’t live in a vacuum. While no Group 5 team had ever made it to the playoffs, Cincinnati went into the season with an equally good chance of breaking through the glass ceiling that had always existed for programs like this one.

Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA Today Network

That’s because it had a veteran group of its best players returning: quarterback Desmond Ridder, cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant, and a total of 32 seniors to lead a team that went undefeated in the 2020 regular season before it turned into a heartthrob. lost to Georgia in the last second in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

“I’ve always felt it could be a two-year process,” said Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham. “When I took this job, did we talk about what it would take someday? I think we have to anchor ourselves high enough to qualify at the very beginning of the year, which we weren’t necessarily last year. we needed to have a schedule that was set up in such a way that if we ran the table it was a strong schedule, and of course the game at Notre Dame was definitely the key to the whole season, and I knew the American Conference always had really good teams, so I felt good that we could do it.”

Cincinnati started the year as No. 8 and quickly justified it with road victories against Indiana and Notre Dame.

As the wins piled up, so did the questions. Do the Bearcats win with enough? Can they really compete with the Power 5 elite? Would the committee find a way to keep them out?

Fickell has never spoken to his team about that, but he knew that if his players could put in a strong month to finish the season, that would be the only proof the roster committee would need.

As Fickell hoped, Cincinnati put in one strong performance after another in the final weeks of the season, including a dominant 48-14 win over ranked SMU.

But then the coaching carousel went wild. The USC’s job — once linked to Fickell for hiring AD Fickell in Cincinnati — went to Lincoln Riley, while Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly went to LSU. And suddenly another question did not go away.

Would Fickell Leave the Bearcats for a Bigger Job?

Fickell says several schools have wanted to talk to him in recent weeks, but he insisted he wouldn’t talk to anyone until the day after the OC Championship game.

“Those people want to talk, they don’t want to wait,” Fickell said.

“Then you have your own kid on the team and he starts calling his mom, ‘What’s going on?’ he added. “Nothing. I’ll tell you the same thing I tell the team.” It’s very fortunate that we have the older squad who have done a phenomenal job of just going around – whether it was the play-offs or not playing well enough – it didn’t affect them too much.”

Now the Bearcats just had to prove it once more, against No. 21 Houston in the US title game, and hope the committee wouldn’t pounce on No. 5 Oklahoma State with a Big 12 title.

Less than an hour before kick-off, as school and conference officials prepared for the game, Oklahoma State lost to Baylor in stunning fashion. Phones started buzzing with the news. US Commissioner Mike Aresco received a call from his wife, who described: the last goal line plays while Aresco listened in disbelief.

It became clear: Six inches could very well decide the fate of Cincinnati’s playoff.

All Cincinnati had to do was win.

Fact: Cincinnati fans get their wish when the undefeated Bearcats get a CFP berth. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The first half was a close, back-and-forth affair. In the third quarter, Cincinnati took advantage of several Houston errors and blew the game open with three touchdowns on three consecutive possessions. As the fourth quarter progressed, the anticipation at Nippert Stadium grew into a frenzy.

John Widecan, associate athletic director for football operations, looked around the stadium and marveled. Widecan has been with Cincinnati since 1989 and has seen big moments on the program, including an undefeated 2009 season, appearances in the Orange and Sugar Bowls and several other field storms. But absolutely nothing prepared him for what was to unfold.

“When we stopped, and there were two minutes left, and we were able to cut the game down to about 30 seconds, to see all the lights from the people’s phones in the stadium, and the aerial camera going in all directions, there was nothing likes it,” Widecan said.

Fans started lining the aisles and planned to go to the field. Cunningham said they planned a moment like this before the match started, and agreed the safest way to proceed would be to lift the gates leading to the pitch to avoid a stampede . Sure enough, when the game ended with a 35-20 win in Cincinnati leaving the Bearcats the only undefeated team left, the fans flocked to the front.

But it was controlled chaos. No one was pushing and pushing or throwing with elbows. The euphoria of the moment swept everyone into a sea of ​​lifted camera phones and joyous celebrations as “We Are the Champions” played in the background. They all knew — players, coaches, support staff, fans, the mayor of Cincinnati (also in attendance) — that this was anything but a top four spot.

“So many people who had worked here before, former players, people who really invested in this program, donors, were just in tears,” Cunningham said. “The emotion touched them because it’s so hard to get to that point. It’s so hard to go unbeaten and win 13 times in a row and celebrate. That was really cool. I’ve only been here a short while But those people who have invested years and years, and this is their passion — I love watching their faces and their reactions.”

Cunningham and his wife eventually celebrated with burgers at a local steakhouse, while Fickell celebrated at home.

As Fickell met recruits in the morning, Cunningham, Widecan and others on the executive team began mapping out their possible destinations and reserving chartered planes to take them to Miami on December 26 for the Orange Bowl or to Dallas for the Cotton Bowl. . Orange Bowl officials were in town on Saturday for the game and had spent weeks preparing to host Cincinnati — based on a belief that No. 1 Georgia would play No. 4 Cincinnati in South Florida. So Cincinnati thought the likely destination was Miami.

But after Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC championship game, the calculation changed.

A little after noon, Fickell entered the banquet hall at Nippert Stadium. The AAC champions sign still flashed on the stadium scoreboard outside the windows. He picked up the mic and told everyone they would turn the overhead screens to the selection show.

Then players and their families started getting up for the buffet. Fickell had a muffin and bacon on his plate and moved to the back of the room. Silent anticipation filled the air, but a greater sense of inevitability seemed to take hold.

Because 12 hours earlier, those inside and outside the Cincinnati program had largely realized that this really, really, really happened: They would be the first group of 5 schools to ever make the playoff.

When the announcement came and the Cincinnati logo flashed on the screen in the number 4 position, the crowd cheered. Ridder later admitted: “I would definitely say that the families and the parents and siblings cheered a lot more than we were. We’re excited to get in there, but we’re just ready to play football.”

Fickell stood at the back of the room and watched, feeling extremely pleased. In the room around him, he had many sixth-year seniors determined to come back for another year — taking advantage of an extra season after COVID-19 turned 2020 into the most grueling rut they’d ever experienced.

He saw Ridder, who was hanging out with quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Gino Guidugli as the two talked about checking every box on a checklist Ridder had made for himself when he decided to return. It was no secret that Guidugli helped build the Cincinnati program during his time as quarterback from 2001 to ’04.

He also saw Bryant and Myjai Sanders play an important role in their return to school. “This was one of the reasons for me to come back,” Bryant said. “Not just for opportunities like this, but to be a leader. When me and guys like Des and Myjai leave, we want to be remembered as great leaders.”

Perhaps they will be remembered for more than that.

When Ridder was deciding whether to come back, he said the thought of a play-off spot crossed his mind.

“But then it was, ‘Okay, we got a New Years six last year, so if that’s what it’s going to be and they don’t put us in it, then it would be a New Years six,'” Ridder said.

“Now it’s the play-offs. Now it’s to win everything.”