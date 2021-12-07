McLaughlin selected for BIG EAST weekly honors list





NEW YORK Marquette Graduated Basketball Guard For Women Karissa McLaughlin was selected for the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll after leading MU’s scoring attempts in a pair of wins to open conference play. On the week, McLaughlin averaged a combined 17.5 points and 5.0 assists per game. The Fort Wayne, Indiana native lost 20 points on a perfect 5-for-5 from outside the arc, while also racking up a season-high of seven assists against Xavier. She then had a 15-point performance against Butler on Sunday. This is McLaughlin’s second weekly Honor Roll appearance of the season. BIG EAST Player of the Week

Paige Bueckers, UConn, So., G Bueckers was the BIG EAST’s top scorer among multi-appearance players last week, averaging 22.5 points in wins at Seton Hall and against No. 24/25 Notre Dame. The sophomore had game highs of 23 points, seven assists and five steals against the Pirates on Friday, while also snagging nine boards. She was 11-of-18 off the field. Against the Irish on Sunday, Bueckers posted game highs of 22 points and five steals, while adding four rebounds and four assists. Her steals average of 5.0 led all BIG EAST players last week, while her 5.5 assists per tilt took second. BIG EAST Freshmen of the week

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul, Fr., F Morrow maintains her hold on the top rookie honor for the fourth straight week after helping DePaul to a 2-0 with an average of 18.5 points and a BIG EAST-best 12.5 rebounds. The freshman forward scored 13 points, six rebounds and four steals in Friday’s win over Butler before going for game highs of 24 points and 19 rebounds, just short of the BIG EAST rookie record for boards in a game in the United States. Sunday night’s win over Xavier. Morrow maintained her spot on the Division I ledger as she remains number 2 nationally among rookies in scoring (18.4) and number 1 in rebounding (11.3). BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll

Deja Church, DePaul, Grad., G 20.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, .500 3FG% in 2-0 week against Butler and Xavier; game-high 19 points against the Bulldogs

Karissa McLaughlin , Marquette, Grad., G back-to-back game highs in 2-0 week; 20 points, seven assists against Xavier, 15 points, three assists against Butler; 17.5 ppg, 5.0 apg for the week

Alyssa Geary, Providence, Senior, Fa 14.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 0.433 shots in 2-1 week; career-high 13 rebounds in Friday’s win over Villanova

Kadajah Bailey, St. John’s, Sr., G perfect 7-for-7 from the field towards 23 points in Sunday’s win over Seton Hall

Lauren Park-Lane, Seton Hall, Jr., G team-high points in both games, including 20 points against No. 2/2 UConn and 23 at St. John’s; BIG EAST best 6.0 assists per game last week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gomarquette.com/news/2021/12/6/mclaughlin-selected-to-big-east-weekly-honor-roll.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos