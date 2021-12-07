New cricket director Darren Gough keen to know why Yorkshire fired ‘friends’ from coaching team

Darren Gough was on Monday night looking for answers as to why Yorkshire had fired their entire coaching team, including some of his friends, after admitting it would be even harder to change the crisis-stricken club.

Gough, who was sacked as the new cricket director on Monday, revealed he had not yet received a full explanation for Friday’s massive cull of 16 staff. and vice versa.

The 51-year-old said he was angry with those who had been sacked without warning in the wake of the racism scandal for engulfing the club and had spoken to a few of them before his appointment was announced.

Among them was Paul Grayson, with whom Gough had been best friends when they played together at Headingley and who had also briefly been on the same England team.

Grayson was sacked last week for hitting Yorkshire’s bus, despite not even being at the club when Azeem Rafiq complained that he had been racially abused there.

The 50-year-old had witnessed Goughs when the latter married in 1993 before returning the credit the following year.

I’m friends with some of the guys, Gough told talkSPORT, the radio station he left to take the job in Yorkshire. They will be so upset. I’m mad at them.

Gough, who said he would meet with Yorkshire chairman Lord Patel on Wednesday, added: The club have tried to explain to me why they felt it necessary to do it and when I talk to them later this week , they will probably give me an answer.

Gough also confirmed as revealed by Telegraph Sports that county players had been distraught over what they considered to be arbitrary layoffs.

They are confused; they don’t know what’s going on, he added. They have known these coaches for a long time.

Gough said not having a coaching staff could mean carrying out those duties himself while replacements were being recruited, which may include highly regarded Essex head coach Anthony McGrath, a former Yorkshire captain.

This is an emergency, said Gough, who pledged to make the Yorkshire County Cricket Club a better, more inclusive venue after being one of the first to contact Rafiq when his allegations were made public before becoming a fierce critic of how they were treated.

He also revealed that he had turned down an offer to join the Headingley board last month because he didn’t want to be the ax man and had only been approached on Friday for what is initially an interim role.

It was just something I couldn’t refuse, said Gough, who spent 15 years at Headingley in two spells as a player after what he called a roller coaster weekend.

The news of Gough’s upcoming appointment drew a resounding endorsement from England captain Joe Root, a lifelong Yorkshire player.

He’s a good man and I’m sure he wants to leave his mark on the club, Root said before the start of the Ashes on Wednesday.

From my experience of spending time with Goughie, he is clearly very passionate and knowledgeable about the game. His love for it is clear for all to see. I’m sure he wants to bring all that out, all his experience and achievements in the game, and pass them on to the group.

As revealed by the Telegraph, the dismissed staff of Yorkshire’s lawyers met at a law firm in Leeds on Monday to discuss en masse legal action against the county.

Those in attendance talked about making public their devastation over their layoffs and how most of them had been willing to work under a new regime and how the club wanted to move forward as well.

They were expected to ask Yorkshire to withdraw any gross finding against them, compensate them accordingly and do something to ensure their reputation was not unduly tarnished as they sought new jobs.