2021 College Football Bowl Schedule, Odds, TV Info: Bet Lines, Spreads for Every Post-Season Game





College football regular season is in the books, bowling games are underway and the race for the College Football Playoff National Championship has begun. That also means it’s betting season, and the good folks at Caesars Sportsbook have it for you. The early rules have been released for all bowl games 2021-22 and there are plenty of interesting investment opportunities. No. 1 Alabama is a firm favorite over No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl national semifinal, and No. 2 Michigan is a touchdown underdog of No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinal at Miami Gardens. However, those are only the greats. Let’s take a look at all the bowling opportunities to get you ready for your holiday fun. All times eastern December 17 Bahamas Bowl — Central Tennessee vs. Toledo

Venue: Thomas Robinson Stadium — Nassau, Bahamas

Time: 12 noon| TV: ESPN Featured game | Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders vs. Toledo Rockets Cure Bowl — Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina

Location — Camping World Stadium — Orlando, Florida

Time: 6 p.m. | TV: ESPN2 Featured game | Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Dec 18 Boca Raton Bowl — Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky

Venue: FAU Stadium — Boca Raton, Florida

Time: 11 am | ESPN Featured game | Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Celebration Bowl — Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

Time: 12:00 | TV: ABC Featured game | Jackson State Tigers vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs New Mexico Bowl — Fresno State vs. UTEP

Location: Dreamstyle Stadium — Albuquerque, New Mexico

Time: 2:15 pm | TV: ESPN Featured game | UTEP Miners vs. Fresno State Bulldogs Independence Bowl–No. 13 BYU vs. UAB

Venue: Independence Stadium — Shreveport, Louisiana

Time: 3.30 pm | TV: ABC Featured game | UAB Blazers vs. BYU Cougars LendingTree Bowl — East Michigan vs. Liberty

Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium — Mobile, Alabama

Time: 5:45 PM | TV: ESPN Featured game | Liberty Flames vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles LA Bowl — Oregon State vs. Utah State

Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

Time: 19:30 | TV: ABC Featured game | Utah State Aggies vs. Oregon State Beavers New Orleans Bowl — No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall

Location: Caesars Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana

Time: 9:15 pm | TV: ESPN Featured game | Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Marshall Thundering Herd the 20th of December Myrtle Beach Bowl — Tulsa vs. Old Dominion

Venue: Brooks Stadium — Conway, South Carolina

Time: 2.30 pm | TV: ESPN Featured game | Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Old Dominion Monarchs 21st of December Famous Idaho Potato Bowl — Kent State vs. Wyoming

Venue: Albertsons Stadium — Boise, Idaho

Time: 3.30 pm | TV: ESPN Featured game | Wyoming Cowboys vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Frisco Bowl — No. 24 San Diego State vs. UTSA

Location: Toyota Stadium — Frisco, Texas

Time: 19:30 | ESPN Featured game | UTSA Roadrunners vs. San Diego State Aztecs Dec 22 Armed Forces Bowl — Missouri vs. army

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium — Fort Worth, Texas

Time: 20:00 | TV: ESPN Featured game | Missouri Tigers vs. Army West Point Black Knights Dec 23 Frisco Football Classic — Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas

Location: Toyota Stadium — Frisco, Texas

Time: 3.30 pm | TV: ESPN Featured game | North Texas Mean Green vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks Gasparilla Bowl — Florida vs. UCF

Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida

Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN Featured game | Florida Gators vs. UCF Knights Dec 24 Hawai’i Bowl — Memphis vs. Hawaii

Location: Clarence TC Ching Athletics Comples — Honolulu, Hawai’i

Time: 20:00 | TV: ESPN Featured game | Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Memphis Tigers 25th of December Camellia Bowl — Ball State vs. Georgia State

Location: Cramton Bowl — Montgomery, Alabama

Time: 2:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN Featured game | Georgia State Panthers vs. Ball State Cardinals December 27 Quick Lane Bowl — West Michigan vs. Nevada

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

Time: 11 am | TV: ESPN Featured game | Western Michigan Broncos vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Military Bowl — East Carolina vs. Boston College

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium — Annapolis, Maryland

Time: 2.30 pm | TV: ESPN Featured game | Boston College Eagles vs. East Carolina Pirates Dec 28 Birmingham Bowl — Auburn vs. no. 20 Houston

Location: Protective Stadium — Birmingham, Alabama

Time: 12:00 | TV: ESPN Featured game | Auburn Tigers vs. Houston Cougars First Responder Bowl — Air Force vs. Louisville

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium — Dallas, Texas

Time: 3:15 pm | TV: ESPN Featured game | Louisville Cardinals vs. Air Force Falcons Liberty Bowl — Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium — Memphis, Tennessee

Time: 6:45 PM | TV: ESPN Featured game | Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Holiday Bowl — No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA

Location: Petco Park — San Diego, California

Time: 8pm — TV: Fox Featured game | UCLA Bruins vs. NC State Wolfpack Guaranteed Prize Bowl — Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Location: Chase Field — Phoenix, Arizona

Time: 10:15 PM — TV: ESPN Featured game | Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Dec 29 Fenway Bowl — Virginia vs. SMU

Location: Fenway Park — Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 11 am | TV: ESPN Featured game | Virginia Cavaliers vs. SMU Mustangs Pinstripe Bowl — Virginia Tech vs. Maryland

Venue: Yankee Stadium — New York, New York

Time: 2:15 pm | TV: ESPN Featured game | Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Maryland Terrapins Cheez It Bowl — No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State

Location: Camping World Stadium — Orlando, Florida

Time: 5:45 PM |TV: ESPN Featured game | Iowa State Cyclones vs. Clemson Tigers Alamo Bowl — No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma

Location: Alamodome — San Antonio, Texas

Time: 9:15 PM | TV: ESPN Featured game | Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oregon Ducks Dec 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl — North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Venue: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina

Time: 11:30 am | TV: ESPN Featured game | South Carolina Gamecocks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Music City Bowl — Tennessee vs. Purdue

Venue: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee

Time: 3 p.m. | TV: ESPN Featured game | Tennessee Volunteers vs. Purdue Boilermakers peach bowl — no. 10 Michigan State vs. no. 12 Pittsburgh

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN Featured game | Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Michigan State Spartans Las Vegas Bowl — Wisconsin vs. the state of Arizona

Venue: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 10.30 pm | TV: ESPN Featured game | Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Wisconsin Badgers December 31 Gator Bowl — No. 17 Wake Forest vs. no. 25 Texas A&M

Venue: TIAA Bank Stadium — Jacksonville, Florida

Time: 11 am | TV: ESPN Featured game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Sun Bowl — Washington State vs. Miami

Location: Sun Bowl – El Paso, Texas

Time: 12:00 | TV: CBS Arizona Bowl — Central Michigan vs. Boise State

Venue: Arizona Stadium — Tucson, Arizona

Time: 2 p.m. | TV: Sports bar stool Featured game | Boise State Broncos vs. Central Michigan Chippewas Cotton Bowl Classic (CFP Semifinal) — No. 1 Alabama vs. no. 4 Cincinnati

Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN Featured game | Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Orange Bowl (CFP Semifinal) — No. 2 Michigan vs. no. 3 Georgia

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

Time: 19:30 | TV: ESPN Featured game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Georgia Bulldogs January 1st Outback Bowl — No. 21 Arkansas vs. Penn State

Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida

Time: 12:00 | TV: ESPN2 Featured game | Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Citrus Bowl — No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky

Location: Camping World Stadium — Orlando, Florida

Time: 1 p.m. | TV: ABC Featured game | Kentucky Wildcats vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Fiesta Bowl — No. 5 Notre Dame vs. no. 9 Oklahoma State

Venue: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

Time: 1 p.m. | TV: ESPN Featured game | Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Notre Dame fighting Irish Rose Bowl — No. 6 Ohio State vs. no. 11 Utah

Location: Rose Bowl — Pasadena, California

Time: 5 p.m. | TV: ESPN Featured game | Utah Utes vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Sugar Bowl — No. 7 Baylor vs. no. 8 Ole Miss

Location: Caesars Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana

Time: 8:45 PM | TV: ESPN Featured game | Ole Miss Rebels vs. Baylor Bears January 4 Texas Bowl — Kansas State vs. LSU

Location: NRG Stadium — Houston, Texas

Time: 9 pm | TV: ESPN Featured game | LSU Tigers vs. Kansas State Wildcats

