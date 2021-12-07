Connect with us

2021 College Football Bowl Schedule, Odds, TV Info: Bet Lines, Spreads for Every Post-Season Game

College football regular season is in the books, bowling games are underway and the race for the College Football Playoff National Championship has begun. That also means it’s betting season, and the good folks at Caesars Sportsbook have it for you.

The early rules have been released for all bowl games 2021-22 and there are plenty of interesting investment opportunities. No. 1 Alabama is a firm favorite over No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl national semifinal, and No. 2 Michigan is a touchdown underdog of No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinal at Miami Gardens.

However, those are only the greats. Let’s take a look at all the bowling opportunities to get you ready for your holiday fun.

All times eastern

December 17

Bahamas Bowl — Central Tennessee vs. Toledo
Venue: Thomas Robinson Stadium — Nassau, Bahamas
Time: 12 noon| TV: ESPN

Featured game | Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders vs. Toledo Rockets

Cure Bowl — Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina
Location — Camping World Stadium — Orlando, Florida
Time: 6 p.m. | TV: ESPN2

Featured game | Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Dec 18

Boca Raton Bowl — Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky
Venue: FAU Stadium — Boca Raton, Florida
Time: 11 am | ESPN

Featured game | Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

Celebration Bowl — Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia
Time: 12:00 | TV: ABC

Featured game | Jackson State Tigers vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs

New Mexico Bowl — Fresno State vs. UTEP
Location: Dreamstyle Stadium — Albuquerque, New Mexico
Time: 2:15 pm | TV: ESPN

Featured game | UTEP Miners vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Independence Bowl–No. 13 BYU vs. UAB
Venue: Independence Stadium — Shreveport, Louisiana
Time: 3.30 pm | TV: ABC

Featured game | UAB Blazers vs. BYU Cougars

LendingTree Bowl — East Michigan vs. Liberty
Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium — Mobile, Alabama
Time: 5:45 PM | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Liberty Flames vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

LA Bowl — Oregon State vs. Utah State
Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California
Time: 19:30 | TV: ABC

Featured game | Utah State Aggies vs. Oregon State Beavers

New Orleans Bowl — No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall
Location: Caesars Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana
Time: 9:15 pm | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

the 20th of December

Myrtle Beach Bowl — Tulsa vs. Old Dominion
Venue: Brooks Stadium — Conway, South Carolina
Time: 2.30 pm | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

21st of December

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl — Kent State vs. Wyoming
Venue: Albertsons Stadium — Boise, Idaho
Time: 3.30 pm | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Wyoming Cowboys vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Frisco Bowl — No. 24 San Diego State vs. UTSA
Location: Toyota Stadium — Frisco, Texas
Time: 19:30 | ESPN

Featured game | UTSA Roadrunners vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Dec 22

Armed Forces Bowl — Missouri vs. army
Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium — Fort Worth, Texas
Time: 20:00 | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Missouri Tigers vs. Army West Point Black Knights

Dec 23

Frisco Football Classic — Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas
Location: Toyota Stadium — Frisco, Texas
Time: 3.30 pm | TV: ESPN

Featured game | North Texas Mean Green vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

Gasparilla Bowl — Florida vs. UCF
Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida
Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Florida Gators vs. UCF Knights

Dec 24

Hawai’i Bowl — Memphis vs. Hawaii
Location: Clarence TC Ching Athletics Comples — Honolulu, Hawai’i
Time: 20:00 | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Memphis Tigers

25th of December

Camellia Bowl — Ball State vs. Georgia State
Location: Cramton Bowl — Montgomery, Alabama
Time: 2:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Georgia State Panthers vs. Ball State Cardinals

December 27

Quick Lane Bowl — West Michigan vs. Nevada
Location: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan
Time: 11 am | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Western Michigan Broncos vs. Nevada Wolf Pack

Military Bowl — East Carolina vs. Boston College
Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium — Annapolis, Maryland
Time: 2.30 pm | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Boston College Eagles vs. East Carolina Pirates

Dec 28

Birmingham Bowl — Auburn vs. no. 20 Houston
Location: Protective Stadium — Birmingham, Alabama
Time: 12:00 | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Auburn Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

First Responder Bowl — Air Force vs. Louisville
Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium — Dallas, Texas
Time: 3:15 pm | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Louisville Cardinals vs. Air Force Falcons

Liberty Bowl — Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State
Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium — Memphis, Tennessee
Time: 6:45 PM | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Holiday Bowl — No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA
Location: Petco Park — San Diego, California
Time: 8pm — TV: Fox

Featured game | UCLA Bruins vs. NC State Wolfpack

Guaranteed Prize Bowl — Minnesota vs. West Virginia
Location: Chase Field — Phoenix, Arizona
Time: 10:15 PM — TV: ESPN

Featured game | Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Dec 29

Fenway Bowl — Virginia vs. SMU
Location: Fenway Park — Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 11 am | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Virginia Cavaliers vs. SMU Mustangs

Pinstripe Bowl — Virginia Tech vs. Maryland
Venue: Yankee Stadium — New York, New York
Time: 2:15 pm | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Maryland Terrapins

Cheez It Bowl — No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State
Location: Camping World Stadium — Orlando, Florida
Time: 5:45 PM |TV: ESPN

Featured game | Iowa State Cyclones vs. Clemson Tigers

Alamo Bowl — No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma
Location: Alamodome — San Antonio, Texas
Time: 9:15 PM | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oregon Ducks

Dec 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl — North Carolina vs. South Carolina
Venue: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina
Time: 11:30 am | TV: ESPN

Featured game | South Carolina Gamecocks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Music City Bowl — Tennessee vs. Purdue
Venue: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee
Time: 3 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Tennessee Volunteers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

peach bowl — no. 10 Michigan State vs. no. 12 Pittsburgh
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia
Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Michigan State Spartans

Las Vegas Bowl — Wisconsin vs. the state of Arizona
Venue: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, Nevada
Time: 10.30 pm | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Wisconsin Badgers

December 31

Gator Bowl — No. 17 Wake Forest vs. no. 25 Texas A&M
Venue: TIAA Bank Stadium — Jacksonville, Florida
Time: 11 am | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Sun Bowl — Washington State vs. Miami
Location: Sun Bowl – El Paso, Texas
Time: 12:00 | TV: CBS

Arizona Bowl — Central Michigan vs. Boise State
Venue: Arizona Stadium — Tucson, Arizona
Time: 2 p.m. | TV: Sports bar stool

Featured game | Boise State Broncos vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

Cotton Bowl Classic (CFP Semifinal) — No. 1 Alabama vs. no. 4 Cincinnati
Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas
Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Orange Bowl (CFP Semifinal) — No. 2 Michigan vs. no. 3 Georgia
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida
Time: 19:30 | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Georgia Bulldogs

January 1st

Outback Bowl — No. 21 Arkansas vs. Penn State
Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida
Time: 12:00 | TV: ESPN2

Featured game | Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Citrus Bowl — No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky
Location: Camping World Stadium — Orlando, Florida
Time: 1 p.m. | TV: ABC

Featured game | Kentucky Wildcats vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Fiesta Bowl — No. 5 Notre Dame vs. no. 9 Oklahoma State
Venue: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona
Time: 1 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Notre Dame fighting Irish

Rose Bowl — No. 6 Ohio State vs. no. 11 Utah
Location: Rose Bowl — Pasadena, California
Time: 5 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Utah Utes vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Sugar Bowl — No. 7 Baylor vs. no. 8 Ole Miss
Location: Caesars Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana
Time: 8:45 PM | TV: ESPN

Featured game | Ole Miss Rebels vs. Baylor Bears

January 4

Texas Bowl — Kansas State vs. LSU
Location: NRG Stadium — Houston, Texas
Time: 9 pm | TV: ESPN

Featured game | LSU Tigers vs. Kansas State Wildcats

