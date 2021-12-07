Sports
2021 College Football Bowl Schedule, Odds, TV Info: Bet Lines, Spreads for Every Post-Season Game
College football regular season is in the books, bowling games are underway and the race for the College Football Playoff National Championship has begun. That also means it’s betting season, and the good folks at Caesars Sportsbook have it for you.
The early rules have been released for all bowl games 2021-22 and there are plenty of interesting investment opportunities. No. 1 Alabama is a firm favorite over No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl national semifinal, and No. 2 Michigan is a touchdown underdog of No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinal at Miami Gardens.
However, those are only the greats. Let’s take a look at all the bowling opportunities to get you ready for your holiday fun.
All times eastern
December 17
Bahamas Bowl — Central Tennessee vs. Toledo
Venue: Thomas Robinson Stadium — Nassau, Bahamas
Time: 12 noon| TV: ESPN
Featured game | Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders vs. Toledo Rockets
Cure Bowl — Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina
Location — Camping World Stadium — Orlando, Florida
Time: 6 p.m. | TV: ESPN2
Featured game | Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Dec 18
Boca Raton Bowl — Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky
Venue: FAU Stadium — Boca Raton, Florida
Time: 11 am | ESPN
Featured game | Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
Celebration Bowl — Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia
Time: 12:00 | TV: ABC
Featured game | Jackson State Tigers vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs
New Mexico Bowl — Fresno State vs. UTEP
Location: Dreamstyle Stadium — Albuquerque, New Mexico
Time: 2:15 pm | TV: ESPN
Featured game | UTEP Miners vs. Fresno State Bulldogs
Independence Bowl–No. 13 BYU vs. UAB
Venue: Independence Stadium — Shreveport, Louisiana
Time: 3.30 pm | TV: ABC
Featured game | UAB Blazers vs. BYU Cougars
LendingTree Bowl — East Michigan vs. Liberty
Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium — Mobile, Alabama
Time: 5:45 PM | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Liberty Flames vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles
LA Bowl — Oregon State vs. Utah State
Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California
Time: 19:30 | TV: ABC
Featured game | Utah State Aggies vs. Oregon State Beavers
New Orleans Bowl — No. 23 Louisiana vs. Marshall
Location: Caesars Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana
Time: 9:15 pm | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs. Marshall Thundering Herd
the 20th of December
Myrtle Beach Bowl — Tulsa vs. Old Dominion
Venue: Brooks Stadium — Conway, South Carolina
Time: 2.30 pm | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
21st of December
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl — Kent State vs. Wyoming
Venue: Albertsons Stadium — Boise, Idaho
Time: 3.30 pm | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Wyoming Cowboys vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
Frisco Bowl — No. 24 San Diego State vs. UTSA
Location: Toyota Stadium — Frisco, Texas
Time: 19:30 | ESPN
Featured game | UTSA Roadrunners vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Dec 22
Armed Forces Bowl — Missouri vs. army
Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium — Fort Worth, Texas
Time: 20:00 | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Missouri Tigers vs. Army West Point Black Knights
Dec 23
Frisco Football Classic — Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas
Location: Toyota Stadium — Frisco, Texas
Time: 3.30 pm | TV: ESPN
Featured game | North Texas Mean Green vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks
Gasparilla Bowl — Florida vs. UCF
Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida
Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Florida Gators vs. UCF Knights
Dec 24
Hawai’i Bowl — Memphis vs. Hawaii
Location: Clarence TC Ching Athletics Comples — Honolulu, Hawai’i
Time: 20:00 | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Memphis Tigers
25th of December
Camellia Bowl — Ball State vs. Georgia State
Location: Cramton Bowl — Montgomery, Alabama
Time: 2:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Georgia State Panthers vs. Ball State Cardinals
December 27
Quick Lane Bowl — West Michigan vs. Nevada
Location: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan
Time: 11 am | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Western Michigan Broncos vs. Nevada Wolf Pack
Military Bowl — East Carolina vs. Boston College
Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium — Annapolis, Maryland
Time: 2.30 pm | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Boston College Eagles vs. East Carolina Pirates
Dec 28
Birmingham Bowl — Auburn vs. no. 20 Houston
Location: Protective Stadium — Birmingham, Alabama
Time: 12:00 | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Auburn Tigers vs. Houston Cougars
First Responder Bowl — Air Force vs. Louisville
Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium — Dallas, Texas
Time: 3:15 pm | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Louisville Cardinals vs. Air Force Falcons
Liberty Bowl — Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State
Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium — Memphis, Tennessee
Time: 6:45 PM | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Holiday Bowl — No. 18 NC State vs. UCLA
Location: Petco Park — San Diego, California
Time: 8pm — TV: Fox
Featured game | UCLA Bruins vs. NC State Wolfpack
Guaranteed Prize Bowl — Minnesota vs. West Virginia
Location: Chase Field — Phoenix, Arizona
Time: 10:15 PM — TV: ESPN
Featured game | Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Dec 29
Fenway Bowl — Virginia vs. SMU
Location: Fenway Park — Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 11 am | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Virginia Cavaliers vs. SMU Mustangs
Pinstripe Bowl — Virginia Tech vs. Maryland
Venue: Yankee Stadium — New York, New York
Time: 2:15 pm | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Maryland Terrapins
Cheez It Bowl — No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State
Location: Camping World Stadium — Orlando, Florida
Time: 5:45 PM |TV: ESPN
Featured game | Iowa State Cyclones vs. Clemson Tigers
Alamo Bowl — No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma
Location: Alamodome — San Antonio, Texas
Time: 9:15 PM | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oregon Ducks
Dec 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl — North Carolina vs. South Carolina
Venue: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina
Time: 11:30 am | TV: ESPN
Featured game | South Carolina Gamecocks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
Music City Bowl — Tennessee vs. Purdue
Venue: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee
Time: 3 p.m. | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Tennessee Volunteers vs. Purdue Boilermakers
peach bowl — no. 10 Michigan State vs. no. 12 Pittsburgh
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia
Time: 7 p.m. | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Michigan State Spartans
Las Vegas Bowl — Wisconsin vs. the state of Arizona
Venue: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, Nevada
Time: 10.30 pm | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Wisconsin Badgers
December 31
Gator Bowl — No. 17 Wake Forest vs. no. 25 Texas A&M
Venue: TIAA Bank Stadium — Jacksonville, Florida
Time: 11 am | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Sun Bowl — Washington State vs. Miami
Location: Sun Bowl – El Paso, Texas
Time: 12:00 | TV: CBS
Arizona Bowl — Central Michigan vs. Boise State
Venue: Arizona Stadium — Tucson, Arizona
Time: 2 p.m. | TV: Sports bar stool
Featured game | Boise State Broncos vs. Central Michigan Chippewas
Cotton Bowl Classic (CFP Semifinal) — No. 1 Alabama vs. no. 4 Cincinnati
Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas
Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Orange Bowl (CFP Semifinal) — No. 2 Michigan vs. no. 3 Georgia
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida
Time: 19:30 | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Georgia Bulldogs
January 1st
Outback Bowl — No. 21 Arkansas vs. Penn State
Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida
Time: 12:00 | TV: ESPN2
Featured game | Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
Citrus Bowl — No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky
Location: Camping World Stadium — Orlando, Florida
Time: 1 p.m. | TV: ABC
Featured game | Kentucky Wildcats vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
Fiesta Bowl — No. 5 Notre Dame vs. no. 9 Oklahoma State
Venue: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona
Time: 1 p.m. | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Notre Dame fighting Irish
Rose Bowl — No. 6 Ohio State vs. no. 11 Utah
Location: Rose Bowl — Pasadena, California
Time: 5 p.m. | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Utah Utes vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Sugar Bowl — No. 7 Baylor vs. no. 8 Ole Miss
Location: Caesars Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana
Time: 8:45 PM | TV: ESPN
Featured game | Ole Miss Rebels vs. Baylor Bears
January 4
Texas Bowl — Kansas State vs. LSU
Location: NRG Stadium — Houston, Texas
Time: 9 pm | TV: ESPN
Featured game | LSU Tigers vs. Kansas State Wildcats
