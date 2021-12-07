What are HC Dan Campbell’s takeaways on the Detroit Lions first win gametape?





There was a different atmosphere Monday for Dan Campbell’s press conference after Detroit’s 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, less than 24 hours after Detroit’s first win of the year. “Winning feels good,” Campbell said with a big smile. Here are all the key questions coming out of Campbell’s Monday presser: Is the hope for Campbell that Sunday’s win helps turn a corner, knowing they can win a game if things don’t go perfectly? Campbell has said several times this season that they weren’t good enough to overcome many mistakes, but they did against the Vikings that Sunday. Winning in the NFL is about making a game more than the other team, and it was nice to see that finally come to fruition for Detroit. Detroit won overall, lost the revenue battle and trailed just 2-of-11 in third and was still able to make enough plays when it really counted to win a game. Campbell said football is a game in which teams strive for perfection knowing they will never get there. It says something about this team that they stuck there and kept playing close games, eventually ending a game where the attack on the field found a way to win. “This one was special because we’ve been through a lot this season,” Campbell said. “When you’re in this building almost 24/7 and around these guys and these coaches and the amount of work that goes into it and what you’re trying to do and what you’re trying to build and validate everything, to know they stay just keep working and putting it on the line, that’s what makes you feel so good. We’re over the bump for a match.”

