Afghan interpreters and ADF veterans gather for cricket and dinner to heal and raise awareness about mental health
Afghan interpreters and Australian veterans who served on the front lines in Afghanistan have gathered over a game of cricket in an effort to acknowledge and heal their experiences during the decades-long war.
Most important points:
- The Brereton report renewed concerns about the mental health of Afghanistan veterans and Afghan interpreters
- The two groups gathered in Adelaide for a cricket match and dinner
- They hope it will become a permanent fixture in various locations
They gathered in Adelaide on Saturday night for an Afghan meal and yesterday at a game at the Kilburn Football and Cricket Club.
Former Afghan Australian Defense Force (ADF) interpreter Abdul Ghafar Stanakzai was a driving force in bringing the match to life.
He worked in Afghanistan until 2014 before moving to Australia.
Stanakzai said the idea arose from the findings of the Brereton report, released last November.
The four-year investigation revealed war crimes allegedly committed by Australian special forces, including the murder of 39 Afghan prisoners and civilians
“The job was equal, the task was equal, the risk was equal and so they know each other, and they served side by side now and now they are struggling after the Brereton report, everyone is mentally hurt,” said Stanakzai.
Role awareness and mental health
Mr Stanakzai said part of the purpose of the meeting was to give recognition to the work of interpreters who now face mental health problems.
“[It’s]so the Australian public knows that there are people who have served in the ADF, and now that they are here they are having a hard time,” Stanakzai said.
“All these things can be addressed in this cricket match, it’s not just cricket.
“They just got a visa; their work was not recognised,” Stanakzai said of the interpreters.
“Almost all of them were not eligible for certain services. They have mental health problems, they need counseling, they need all those services for their families and for themselves.
“This meeting can bring them together to be introduced to each other so that it can increase their mental strength.”
Withdrawal in Kabul raises the stakes
Harry Moffitt served in seven deployments to Afghanistan, with his most recent tour in 2013.
He withdrew from the ADF two years ago.
Moffitt flew to Melbourne to attend the match and said it was an opportunity to revisit the relationship built in Afghanistan.
“We recognize that there has been trauma in everyone’s life, especially since the withdrawal from Kabul,” Moffitt said.
Mr Moffitt, an avid cricket fan, wrote a memoir called ElevenBats about his time in Afghanistan.
He said the beloved sport was a great way to bring everyone together.
“Everyone gets a bat, everyone gets a bowl, everyone gets a chance to drop a catch. And I think that way we can be vulnerable, we can celebrate each other, our failures and our successes,” he said .
“It’s something our two countries have in common, and what better way to come together than a game of cricket?”
The organizers hope that the competition can become a regular feature.
“It won’t just be here, it’ll go to other states and all of Australia,” Stanakzai said.
“We are already talking about Dandenong in Melbourne, Newcastle and Albany in WA,” added Mr Moffitt.
