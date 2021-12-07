BYU Football: What the Cougars Say About Playing UAB in Their Bowl Game

If BYU football players and coaches are upset and disappointed with unranked Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) playing in the Independence Bowl next week, they covered it up well on Monday when they met the media for the first time since the postseason destination. and matchup was made official on Sunday.

The No. 13 Cougars (10-2) were close to making a New Years Six bowl game and were hoping for that kind of reward for winning 21 of their last 24 games dating back to the 2020 season.

But they spoke through Zoom as if the old bowl game in Shreveport, Louisiana, is close to second best. BYU was contractually obligated to play in Shreveport if it did not reach NY6, an agreement reached on January 30, 2020, the same day BYU and ESPN announced they would extend their broadcast rights deal through 2026, barring BYU’s relocation to a conference featuring another television partner.

As a program, we can’t control what everyone says, but from the coaches, staff and players, we have tremendous respect for this opponent and this bowl game and we look forward to playing the game, said coach Kalani Sitake.

Offensive lineman Blake Freeland and defending Tyler Batty echoed the sentiments of their coaches, both said it will be cool and interesting to visit the southeastern part of the United States, try some southern food and meet an opponent who might as well is if the opponent they thought they would face (UTSA), if not better.

I think everyone kind of knew that our chances of going to a New Years Six were pretty slim, Batty said. Always hopeful, but excited to play in the Independence Bowl.

It came down to New Years Six roster (hope) and we missed it by half a yard. BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe

Freeland added: I had high hopes, but I knew it would be a challenge for (NY6). I know UAB is a solid, good team. I know they will be a great opponent for us to play. I’m excited about it.

At the time of ink writing in the months before the pandemic hit, BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said he had received calls about BYU’s interest from many start-up bowls and existing bowls and would always tell them to contact ESPN. because part of BYU’s deal with the broadcast giant was that ESPN would pitch the Cougars in bowl games owned by ESPN Events.

But after speaking with Independence Bowl executive director Missy Setters, Holmoe said in 2020 that it was in BYU’s best interest to create this unique opportunity for our football program and our fans across the South.

A few weeks ago, an estimated 10,000 BYU fans gathered in Statesboro, Georgia, to watch BYU beat Georgia Southern.

The Independence Bowl-BYU contract also called for the Cougars to appear in Shreveport in 2023 against a team from the Pac-12 and 2025 against another Conference USA team such as UAB, but the deal is clearly in the air now that BYU will be in the Big 12.

BYU has been contracted to play in an ESPN Events bowl in 2022 if the bowl qualifies (six wins) and has not been invited to an NY6 bowl or the College Football Playoffs.

By the time we came to an end (the original ESPN contract) and renewed it, there really weren’t any bowls left open, Holmoe said on BYUtv’s BYU Sports Nation show Monday. They were all associated with conferences.

Holmoe said he spoke to ESPN Events again this season and rejected the opportunity to play in a high profile bowl if the Cougars were ranked highly and kept out of the NY6, and they said their bowls were all slots and that’s how it would be. So we kind of knew it would be (this year) for Sunday.

It came down to New Years Six roster (hope) and we missed it by half a meter, Holmoe concluded.

That said, Holmoe stressed that the Independence Bowl is considered one of the better non-NY6 bowls in the industry and that the Cougars will experience Southern hospitality at its finest and face a team hungry for a statement. against a national brand like BYU.

They will be a very good team for us to play on the road, road in Louisiana. They don’t go very far. We are, said Holmoe. It will be a challenge for us to get in there and play against a really good defense that will attack us and come after us.

Birmingham is just over six hours from Shreveport.

It will be an honor for us to be on the field and compete against a wonderful program like UAB, said Sitake. Bill Clark is a great coach. He is one of the best in the business. I like the way he runs his program, watching movie.

Sitake said that when BYU played against C-USA teams UTSA, Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky last season, they often watched UAB movies in those conference matchups and were impressed with what they saw.

We just noticed their team, the athleticism and speed and the way they are physically in the scrimmage, Sitake said. It’s a great match for us. Last year, when they watched their movie, it’s no wonder they ended up winning the conference championship. They have won many games in the years that Coach Clark has been there. They have some great athletes and beautiful bodies.

As for the placement from number 12 to number 13 by the CFP’s selection committee on Sunday, which really didn’t matter, Sitake said he didn’t even watch the show on ESPN because he was either at church or players he coached, played in the NFL on other networks.

All I care about is who we play, he said. Once I got the green light for who we played for, the focus turned on them. So I’m not in the story outside of what I can control, and what I can control is getting the team ready to play.

The Cougars are far from the team that started the season with a 24-16 win over Arizona and a 26-17 win over Rose Bowl-bound Utah, due to injuries, Sitake said. But he hopes to get several players back this week or next week so they can play in the bowl.

Notably, he said there might be a chance center James Empey (ankle) and left tackle Harris LaChance (knee) could play. He said receiver Neil Pauu (knee) and tight end Isaac Rex (ankle surgery) will not play.

The good news is that Rexs’ injury in the 35-31 win over USC was the only injury to end the season. The Cougars met in position groups last week and hung out together and did some weightlifting, but nothing too crazy, Freeland said.

Next week is finals week, but Sitake said most players have experienced it before, like last year, when they defeated UCF 49-23 in the Boca Raton Bowl on December 22.

Our focus was to try and be ready for our bowl game after we finished the season with USC and now that we know our opponent we can get back to work and be a little more focused on the team that has tons of guns and great plays complementary football, said Sitake. We look forward to being there in Shreveport. You know me, I’m also looking forward to that delicious food there.