Takeaways from the Reagan Hockey Summit return after a year-long COVID hiatus

We didn’t know what would happen to the numbers, which schools were hesitating about [COVID], said Waltham Boys coach John Maguire, who has been the Summit’s main organizer since its inception.

The only thing that is different is that we usually have some kind of workshop. Again, because of protocol, we decided not to. But it worked out great.

Although the MIAA approved a rule change allowing teams to play 17-minute periods starting this season, the Summit followed the usual format of two 15-minute halves.

Maguire and others recognized longtime NESC general manager Wes Tuttle, who passed away in September 2020 but played a key role in making the Summit a success over the years.

We miss Wes Tuttle. It’s not the same without him, Maguire said. But the rink management was great to let us run it.

The 66 teams participating are only a small drop from the 68 who took part in the Summit in 2019, and not much further than the record of 72 teams set in 2018.

Included in Sunday’s lineup were 14 girls’ programs, which is the most to participate in the event since 2009.

Four girls’ teams Central Catholic, Malden Catholic, St Joseph Prep and Stoughton skated at the Summit for the first time, while Pope Francis had previously attended when it was known as Springfield Cathedral.

Despite only having 10 skaters, Central Catholic put eight on the scoresheet in the 6-1 win over Stoughton. Kailin Sullivan, Cecilia Sinopoli and Megan Malolepszy each scored twice for the Raiders.

On the boys’ side, five teams made their debuts in East/West Bridgewater, Foxborough, Gardner, Hopedale/Millis and Winchester. The Summit also featured St. Paul’s general debut following the merger of St. Peter-Marian and Holy Name.

Waltham’s boys and girls teams are among the many that have been part of the Reagan summit since its inception. The others are: Braintree, Burlington, Duxbury, Hingham, Malden Catholic, Marlborough, Marshfield, Newton North, Newton South, Pope Francis (ex-Springfield Cathedral), Reading and Xaverian.

Marshfield actually had two teams take to the ice on Sunday. In one of the few bumps in this year’s Summit, Bishop Stang had to withdraw late last week due to COVID protocols, so Marshfield coach Dan Connolly sent many of his younger players to Rink 5 for a half-hour run. match with North Middlesex. previously the rest of the varsity team was in Rink 3 against St. Johns of Shrewsbury.

It was great to get back to some of the things we were used to doing, the team building, said Connolly, whose team had scrambled Darien (Conn.) the previous day and stayed in Connecticut Saturday night, before stopping in Central. Mass. on the way back the South Shore.

The Rams tied both matchups 1-1 on Sunday vs. St. Johns, and 0-0 vs. North Middlesex.

One of the selective matchups took place at Rink 4, where Lincoln-Sudbury and Hannover go head-to-head in a battle between teams who were named fellow state champions in 2020 when the state finals were canceled at the start of the pandemic.

Hanover, which shared the Division 3 title two years ago, showed that it will still be one of the teams to watch this season with a 3-0 win. Max DaSilva scored twice for the Hawks, who also got a goal from Quinn Brown.

After sharing the D2 crown with Canton two years ago, Lincoln-Sudbury moves into Division 1 in this year’s alignment. The Warriors will be among those chasing 2020 co-champions Arlington and Pope Francis, who both posted solid wins on Sunday. Arlington defeated St Marys 2-0 and Pope Francis scored a solid 4-0 win over Duxbury, who drops to D2 this year under new coach Mike Flaherty (formerly at Rockland).

Of the five games played in the main arena of Rink 1 NESC, the opener between Xaverian and Hingham was arguably the best finish of the day. Captain Bobby Falvey fired a power play shot from the point with 23 seconds left, giving the Harbormen a 3-2 win.

Nevertheless, Xaverian coach Dave Spinale saw many positives as his veteran team prepared to defend the Catholic Conference championship from a season ago.

Definitely a learning experience, Spinale said. We had a good competition level. Hingham is a very good team, but I liked how hard we worked.

With teams less than a week away from the start of practice, the Summit was a welcome opportunity for most coaches to get back into the normal preseason routine after a one-year hiatus.

Wins and losses aren’t necessarily as important in scrimmages as finding out who you are, and what you are and what you need to work on, said Malden Catholic Boys’ Coach Chris Kuchar. I’m just really happy to get these kids back on the rink, back in the locker room, team bonding. Last year we had no spectators in our building. I’m just so happy for these guys that they can go back, play high school hockey and get back to a little bit of normal, whatever that normal is.

