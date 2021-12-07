How an incredible force on the bench fueled India’s golden era in cricket?

The Wankhede Test against New Zealand was only Jayant Yadavs’ fifth Test match, and his first in nearly five years. The last time he was needed was at a dustbowl in Pune against Australia in February 2017 as third spinner alongside R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. At Wankhede, he was called up as the third spinner behind Ashwin and Axar Patel, only because Ravindra Jadeja was unavailable.

The last time the Ranji trophy was played was in the 2019-20 season, so Jayant Yadav hadn’t played a first-class match since February 2020 in the Mumbai test. Not to mention the red ball rhythm, he got a total of two overs in New Zealand’s first innings, which themselves lasted only 28.1 overs.

The rustiness was reflected in how he often briefly dragged the ball or sent it just under the bat in the second innings of the third afternoon. The corner had slowed down and it would have taken a little more effort to break through.

On the fourth morning, he got the ball for Axar Patel as the last specialist batting pair in the middle was lefthanded Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra. Again, he served a pair of half-trackers to be beaten to four and overcompensated with very full ones to be swept back to the limit again.

But as head coach Rahul Dravid would later say, Jayant quickly improved his height. And the moment he set a few deliveries on target, New Zealand had no escape. After a run of 8-2-30-0 on day three, Jayants numbers on day four read 6-2-19-4.

He beat the left-handers on both fore and hind feet so regularly that it became a matter of not turning the ball too much. And that finally happened on the seventh left of the morning, when Rachin Ravindra shoved a forward defensive into the second slip. Jayant ripped through the tail within minutes. The big turn became a bigger weapon against the right-handers, and it also lured Tim Southee to his doom with plenty of teasing flight.

The home of Jayants in domestic cricket is Lahli near Rohtak, where the water table is so high that blades of grass will be peeking through the field in no time no matter how much you trim it. Haryana doesn’t do much with his off-spin there; he has only played 21 first-class matches in Lahli since his debut in 2011.

He got an India game after almost half a decade, and there’s no telling when his next one will come, probably when India needs a third spinner on a spinner and a regular one isn’t available. But it’s likely that Jayant — and others like him, who will probably never be regulars — will continue to keep themselves in a state of near-match readiness, ready to go when called up.

India’s nearly impregnable home record is in part due to fringe players like Jayant, who keep coming out of the cold and putting in significant performances. Against England, also at Wankhede five years ago, Jayants’ century at number 9 had been pivotal in turning 364/7 into 631 after the visitors posted 400.

India’s banking power may almost be taken for granted, but that perception shouldn’t take away from how ridiculously good it is. The Brisbane Test against Australia earlier this year will remain the hallmark in that regard.

It is still mind boggling to think that T Natarajan and Washington Sundar made their debut, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur played their second Test and Mohammed Siraj his third. And this attack threw Australia into their famous citadel for 369 and 294.

Even in this series against New Zealand, it was two batters far from the first XI that made the difference between Shreyas Iyer in Kanpur and Mayank Agarwal in Mumbai. Iyer hadn’t played a first-class game in nearly three years before making a century and a half on the Test debut. Agarwal had become Rohit Sharmas’ favorite opening partner at the start of the year to third in line behind KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. He scored in both innings in Mumbai with 150 and 62. Both Iyer and Agarwal brought their teams back to life after stumbling halfway through the innings.

Skipper Virat Kohli praised Agarwal’s handling and character. To play at this level for so long you have to have a lot of character, and he’s had enough, Kohli said after India’s 372 win in Mumbai.

He has always played at a high level. It’s not just about riding the wave and playing through, it’s about evolution and he’s done that consistently. Also, acting like this will build character and help him move forward, not only as a batsman but also as a person. He is definitely an asset and he has a fantastic character. These innings will give him a lot of confidence.

Also confidence will be people like Axar, who thrived this year in Test cricket with ball and now also with bat, with 52 and 41 not in Mumbai. Even one who officially did not get a match, KS Bharat, was very impressive behind the stumps when he came in for the injured Wriddhiman Saha on a difficult course to keep wicket in Kanpur.

Every once in a while you have a freak talent like Jasprit Bumrah who will soon be spotted in Test cricket, but the value of building a reliable pool of players with solid top-notch experience will remain. For example, Bharat has already played 78 first-class games, and for all his cue-ball fame, Iyer had been part of 54 red-ball games before his Test debut arrived.

It tells you something about the health of Indian cricket when, in addition to the growth of the IPL, there are so many first-class young cricketers advocating a run on the test team.

To play Test cricket you need passion and intention. Indian cricket is in safe hands when you have that many people who have it, Kohli said. People are hungry to play Tests well. It’s nice to see that young people want to feel what it is like to play Tests. That’s how they understand why it’s called the heaviest format, the most respectful format. They want to do well in India and beyond. That attitude will help us do better.

It’s also one of the reasons why India is expected to do well on the South African tour, having defeated the World Tests champion in practically three days at home.

For the first time in all time, a tour to Australia and South Africa is now eagerly awaited a triumph. When a Tony Grieg would try to shove his keys into the turf in Australia during pre-dawn pitch reports and break free with a smile about how tough the pitch is, it sent shivers down his spine. Nowadays, a smile appears in pitch reports. Dry, bouncy or damp-laden, the pitch talk just feels like an afterthought on a day of Indian cricket fans.