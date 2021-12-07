Michigan soccer star Aidan Hutchinson named Heisman Trophy finalist





ANN ARBOR, I. Michigan footballAidan Hutchinson, the star edge rusher, has been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. The senior took his 14th sack of the season on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game against Iowa. During the trophy presentation and celebration, Hutchinsons teammates started a Hutch for Heisman chant that echoed through the Lucas Oil Stadium. After Monday’s announcement, there’s still a chance they’ll get their wish. READ: Michigan faces a daunting playoff game vs. Georgia, but don’t calculate this team Hutchinson returned to Michigan for his senior season following an ankle injury in 2020. He made 58 tackles, forced two fumbles and defended three passes in addition to his incredible pass-rush stats. Advertisement He is the top defensive player in college football, according to Pro Football Focus, with the most quarterback pressure of all Power Five players. Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates on stage after being named MVP of the Big Ten Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 4, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (2021 Getty Images) In Michigans biggest game against Ohio State, Hutchinson stretched three sacks and 15 pressure, which helped keep fellow Heisman candidate CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes to just 27 points. According to PFF, Ohio State had not allowed 13 pressure on an entire team in a game before Michigan was played. The other finalists for this year are Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. Hutchinson, who attended high school with Divine Child in Dearborn, was the top player on a Michigan team that finished 12-1 this season. He led the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Performance. Advertisement He is expected to be one of the first players selected in the 2022 NFL draft and could reach as high as No. 1 overall, according to design experts. The last Michigan Heisman Trophy finalist was also a defensive star: Jabrill Peppers in 2016. Unlike Peppers, Hutchinson doesn’t get the ball on offense or on special teams, demonstrating the huge impact he has on the defensive side. Michigan has three Heisman Trophy winners in its history: Tom Harmon in 1940, Desmond Howard in 1991, and Charles Woodson in 1997. Woodson is the only primarily defensive player to win the award in its history, dating back to 1935.

