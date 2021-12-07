Sports
Hockey program aims to fight racism in sport
A new program makes it easier for kids who wouldn’t normally get a chance to play hockey to tie their shoes and hit the ice in a safe and welcoming environment.
The idea originated from Godlove Ngwafusi’s own experience when he saw how his son, Nick, was treated as he grew up playing the game he loves.
“It all started, all this and negative things about the racism in hockey that we all know about,” said Ngwafusi, the general manager of the African Hockey Association.
“He had a passion for hockey and then faced negative criticism and insults, being called the N-word and things like that that could really hurt him because he was born here.”
Nick persevered and went on to play in the National Collegiate Athletic Association for the Marian University Sabers.
Ngwafusi started the program in October. The African Canadian Association and other corporate sponsors also stepped in to cover equipment costs, along with registration and ice age, to help children who normally don’t have the financial means to play the sport.
“Most of them couldn’t skate at all, they’ve never been on the ice… they’re playing scrimmages now,” said Ngwafusi, referring to some of the players on the team, many of whom are new. Canada.
“These kids are Canadians and they’ve always felt left out because they couldn’t play. They played football and things like that, but they want to be able to play the full range of Canadian sports and the ultimate Canadian sport is hockey.”
More than skills
Ngwafusi said that as more children participate in the program, their friends and family see the fun they are having and want to play too.
“I wanted to skate… and hit the puck and score goals,” said Jayden Mforteh, who is part of the program.
For Jaeden Bouzi Laryea, who started playing hockey on a backyard ice rink after watching Canada’s national winter sport on television, the world means to him that he has developed the skills of high-level players who volunteer to coach. deployed. It makes sense, he said, if the coaches are like him.
“I feel like I like being in the NHL and there aren’t many black players in the NHL so I want to be one of them,” he said.
He was one of several kids who joined a Sunday morning practice session at the Jim Durrell Recreation Center.
“I think it’s important to be around people who are like you in hockey because there aren’t many people who are racialized in hockey.”
Parents who see their children playing the game believe it too.
“I think at some point you have to do something, and if you can start at a lower level to build it up, why not? I think the kids crave representation,” said Melissa Piere Sossoyan.
“As parents, our job is to give them the tools, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Ngwafusi said any child can participate in the program and he hopes it will continue to grow for years to come.
For more stories about the experiences of black Canadians, from anti-black racism to success stories within the black community, visit Being Black in Canada, a CBC project that Black Canadians can be proud of. Read more stories here.
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/ottawa-hockey-bipoc-team-1.6274410
