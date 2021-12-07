New Oklahoma Sooners Football Coach Brent Venables Preaching Values, Loyalty

NORMAN, Okla.– Brent Venables has already received two Oklahoma welcomes fit for a king.

Hundreds of Sooners football fans who watched Coach Lincoln Riley leave for Southern California last week flocked to Norman’s airport Sunday night to cheer on the arrival of Venables, Riley’s replacement.

A day later, Oklahoma introduced the Venables to a crowd of eager fans at the Sooners’ indoor practice facility. The Sooner Schooner was in attendance, cheerleaders pumped up the crowd, and the band played. There were fire machines and garlands. Sports director Joe Castiglione even handed Venables a pair of Air Jordan shoes.

Venables went on to explain in detail why bells and whistles aren’t what he’s all about.

“Listen, I’m a simple man,” said Venables, a resident of Salina, Kansas. “I appreciate some things that other people may not have, maybe more. I value relationships. I value people. I value quality of life. And I value simplicity. Just because you become the head coach doesn’t mean you can do it” don’t keep it simple. You determine that story.”

There’s no reason for him to change now – his approach is clearly working. He started his coaching career as an assistant at Kansas State before things really took off. He won three national titles and coached in eight national title games as co-defensive coordinator with Oklahoma from 1999 to 2004 and defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2011, and with Clemson from 2012 to present.

Now, at the age of 50, he is diving into his first job as a head coach. He believes he’s ready, in part because the head coaches he’s learned from—Bill Snyder in Kansas State, Bob Stoops in Oklahoma, and Dabo Swinney in Clemson—have empowered him along the way.

“What they’ve been able to pour into me — I’ve always been a sponge,” he said. “I’m packing it all up. I’ve led my position group. I’ve led the defense. I’ve been in front of the team a lot. It’s something that’s easy for me. It’s something I love to do. I’m just passionate about people I’m passionate about winning. I’m passionate about winning the right way, without compromising those values.”

Venables said he had previously considered becoming a head coach, most seriously last year. But because he loved his job at Clemson, he could afford to seize the right opportunity.

“Literally for the past 10 years I went to work every day and became full as a human being,” he said. “And that’s hard to quantify for some people. But I had perspective. I had awareness. I had appreciation. And I had a lot of fun.

“You’re not trying to screw it up, thankfully. I learned that a long time ago. But this, in my opinion, is a no-brainer, for all the reasons I said — from leadership to tuning in to the success of this program and it’s history and location and people. Everything.”

The Oklahoma government said it felt taken aback by Riley’s decision to leave. Many fans viewed Riley as disloyal and compared the move to NBA star Kevin Durant’s decision to leave Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Venables made it clear that he has no intention of going anywhere.

“I have a career spanning almost 30 years in which I am loyal,” he said. “Look at my career. If I’ve been anything, I’ve been loyal. I haven’t been a coach who just jumped overboard.”

Venables said when he left Oklahoma 10 years ago, he never expected to return as head coach. But he never stopped for the Sooners.

“You feel like that’s part of your fiber,” he said. “It’s not just any job, for me. It’s not just any job. You pour your life into it. You don’t just walk away and forget it, good or bad. You try to learn from it. So for me, absolutely, always attentive.”

Venables said he spoke to star quarterback Caleb Williams and his father and met the team Monday morning. He is focused on connecting with current and future players. The Sooners have seen several top prospects drop out, with some looking to follow Riley to USC.

“My number 1 goal is to get out and about recruiting,” he said. “Make sure that this ’22 class that will be enrolled here in the coming weeks is where it needs to be. And then all the while, in between visits, visiting our current players.”