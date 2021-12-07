This Is Hockey Culture Podcast, Episode 6: What Makes a Good NHL GM?





That is a long time ago! This Is Hockey Culture podcast took a mini-break for the holidays (and then another week off due to technical issues), but was back this week with another episode, this time, all about NHL general managers. Jim Benning was finally expelled from the Vancouver Canucks, and Marc Bergevin survived his welcome with the Montreal Canadiens, plus Bob Murray and Stan Bowman have left their respective teams amid scandals. With so many NHL General Managers under scrutiny lately, Sam and I wanted to break down the elusive role of NHL General Manager and ask the question; what makes a good GM? Sam and I first tackle what it takes to be an NHL GM and what the job entails; What are their day-to-day tasks, and how does that compare to what makes a good GM, both on and off the ice, and why is skilled GM essential to a team’s long-term success? In addition, Sam and I give some examples of today’s general managers who are moving their teams towards a Stanley Cup. We then interweave a conversation about power and responsibility and what the future holds for the league and this position, including a conversation about the importance of adaptability, work environment and the demographics that make up the NHL’s general manager population. We were happy to be back this week, and we hope you are too! You can listen to the episode below, catch up on previous episodes and follow along with episode 6 this Friday.

