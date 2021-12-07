Cricket: Perth removed from hosting fifth Ashes Test over quarantine rules after swop bid fails, sports news and top stories





PERTH (AFP) – Perth was removed from hosting the potentially crucial fifth Ashes cricket test between Australia and England on Monday (December 6) due to strict coronavirus rules requiring players to spend 14 days in quarantine. A decision on the new venue for the test, which kicks off on January 14, is yet to be made with Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney all keen to host. It means Perth will go without a test for the second year in a row, having also missed last season due to Covid-19, depriving it of a proposed historic first test between Australia and Afghanistan. “We are very disappointed that we cannot host the fifth Ashes Test for men at Perth Stadium,” said Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley, ahead of the Ashes’ start in Brisbane on Wednesday. “We have done everything we could in conjunction with the WA (Western Australia state) Government and WA Cricket to make it work under the current Border and Health Regulations, but unfortunately this was not possible.” It had been suggested that some of Western Australia’s strict Covid-19 restrictions would be eased for cricketers, but the emergence of the new Omicron variant made things more complicated. Last week, Prime Minister Mark McGowan said WA’s harsh rules would remain meaning players traveling from the Fourth Test in Sydney must be quarantined for two weeks on arrival. The decision to ditch Perth came after a bold last-minute offer from the city to swap its test match with Adelaide’s, which a senior state government official called a “no-brainer”. Adelaide will host the second test after the opener in Brisbane from December 16. ‘Very disappointed’ Travelers from Brisbane will not be quarantined upon arrival in Perth and the State Minister for Sports and Recreation, Tony Buti, said earlier on Monday that it made sense to change the order of the locations. “If cricket cannot meet our boundary rules for the fifth test in Perth, they should move the second test to Perth instead. It’s a good idea,” he said. The South Australian Cricket Association quickly issued a stern reprimand. The Western Australian Cricket Association said it was hard to accept missing another test. “We are extremely disappointed for our members, fans, commercial partners and the wider WA cricket community, as well as all of our staff and players who have been looking forward to and planning for the first-ever Ashes to be played at Perth Stadium.” said. “This decision is without prejudice to our efforts to bring live cricket to Perth this summer as we continue to work closely with Cricket Australia and the WA government.” Perth is also scheduled to host a one-day international against New Zealand at the end of January, along with domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League matches. The third Ashes Test is scheduled to start in Melbourne on Boxing Day.

