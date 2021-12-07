2021 College Football Playoff Predictions, Picks: New Blood Brings Life to the Race, But Alabama Team to Beat

Meet the new boss, same as the ah, for God’s sake with it. Alabama is the No. 1 in the College Football Playoff for the fifth time and is in the field for the seventh time in its eight years. Do you look and sound familiar? It should be.

The Crimson Tide, on Saturday in the 2021 SEC Championship Game, defeated the one and only team to break away from the rest of the country. Do you remember No. 1 Georgia before? Try harder. Those Bulldogs seem so long ago. The team that led the country in the points difference, the team with the best defense, the team that would eventually let Kirby Smart break through against Nick Saban, was dismantled.

Oh, there could be another rematch in the national championship game, if the favorites win. That begs another question: Should Alabama beat Georgia? twice to win the seventh national title under Saban?

Before answering, consider that a rematch is a glimpse of the future in an extended playoff. Simple math tells you: more teams, more chances for rematches.

For now, it’s time to celebrate Year 8 of the CFP. The overstrained machinations of the selection committee got the field right. This playoff welcomes the first group five (Cincinnati) team to play for an FBS national title. Michigan and its record 976 wins is also a “newbie,” if you want to call it that. Coach Jim Harbaugh eventually climbed the mountain in the central Indiana plains and won the Big Ten on Saturday. For the first time since year 2 of the CFP in 2015, two new teams are in the bracket.

Now the question: Will Harbaugh and Wolverines return to Lucas Oil Stadium for the CFP National Championship in 36 days? Will Cincinnati screw up the bracket and change its mind the same season it announced a conference change?

No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Cincinnati are also decided underdogs of the favorites (No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia), who have played a total of 13 CFP games. One was against each other four years ago in a pretty famous overtime battle for a league title.

What does that number 1 seed mean? Not much until recently. LSU became the first top league to win it all in 2019. Alabama did the same last year, entering not only as a defending champion, but also as a defensive top league.

What does it mean to be a former No. 1 team? At this point, Georgia has both the most pressure and the most questions surrounding it. That perpetual defense was torn apart by Alabama. Michigan is playing with (large) house money that has already far exceeded expectations.

On some level, Cincinnati is just happy to be here. Alabama is the favorite at every level. Again.

The bracket includes three of the top five scoring defenses (Georgia, Michigan, Cincinnati), three of the top eight scoring offenses (Alabama, Georgia, Cincinnati), and three of the top 10 passers (Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder). Among that group is the likely winner of the Heisman Trophy (Young).

Finally, Bama made an effort late in the season and the match cringed at the almighty power of the tide. After losing the nerve to a generational talented team in 2020, Saban turned 70 and again attracted attention. Young came from a scrambled Heisman breed.

If Young wins, Alabama will become the sixth school to win the Heismans in a row. It will also win a whopping four Heismans in 13 years. That is the second best run besides winning Notre Dame by five Stiff Arms from 1943-56.

By the numbers, the Tide are looking to win their 15th wire service era championship (since 1936), their fourth CFP era championship (since 2014), and second back-to-back in the past 10 years.

Same as the old boss.

Cotton Bowl: No. 1. Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

There is a sense that Young and wide receiver Jameson Williams can pitch and catch their way to a championship. Alabama may need them to do that, as the offensive line has dwindled in the midst of the program’s worst rush season since 2006.

That’s reason enough to believe that Cincinnati will cover the 13.5-point spread, as determined by Caesars Sportsbook. The defense is too powerful and Ridder is too dynamic. Fire the Bearcats at your own risk.

The tide has moved forward at the most important moment. They have the best wideout in the country (Williams) and one of the best defenders (linebacker Will Anderson Jr.). Can’t run the ball? It may not matter if Young has room to operate. In one season, he established himself as one of Alabama’s best quarterbacks ever. Every 10.7 of his passes goes for a touchdown.

Cincy won’t be intimidated. It came in a field goal from Georgia last season and this season beat Indiana and Notre Dame on the road. Knight is arguably the more dynamic overall double threat than Young. Running back Jerome Ford came over from Alabama and came to Cincinnati to play in big games.

The Bearcats’ corners are arguably the best pair in the game: Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant. A disruption would be one of the most significant in postseason history. It won’t happen, but making Alabama a favorite with two touchdowns is a bit too much. This defense of Cincinnati is new Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman’s love letter to the Bearcats. He recruited and coached many of the players.

Orange Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. no. 3 Georgia

That 40-year-old Georgia itch just got worse. A Magical Season now features more question marks than The Riddler. It’s been so long since the Dawgs won a national title. That’s where this discussion should start. Every time Georgia gets to this point, something seems to go wrong.

The defenses that choked everything were exposed to the tide. Bennett became a passer, which means things didn’t go well. Is JT Daniels waiting in the wings? Will he start the Orange Bowl semifinals? There, just lit up Twitter for you.

Suddenly, the team of destiny in this semifinal is actually Michigan. It has the means to quell Bennett and an underperforming Georgia offensive line. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (14 sacks) is arguably the best defender in the country. Teammate David Ojabo has 11 sacks of his own.

Michigan just seems like a cuddly, feel-good story. There is Harbaugh karma. The goal is to return to Indianapolis for the title game where Harbaugh’s name is on the Colts ring of honor at Lucas Oil Stadium.

That may make him the first College Football Playoff coach to look up and see his name etched on the stadium where the national title game is being held. The Wolverines continue to find inspiration. The latter is number 2 in the latest CFP ranking.

The Wolverines have been climbing the hurdles little by little — beating Ohio state for the first time in a decade and winning the Big Ten for the first time since 2004. Why not go for the first national championship since 1997?

The matchups are good for Michigan. It has a pass rush and secondary to go against Georgia’s restricted pass catchers. It would help if Dawgs WR George Pickens continues to recover from a knee injury that kept him sidelined for most of this season. Freshman Brock Bowers is arguably the best tight end in the country. Michigan RB Blake Corum – still recovering from a foot problem – has the ability to run home. He has been hit for runs of 55 yards (vs. Ohio State) and 67 yards (vs. Iowa) in the last two games.

Be content that there is some new blood in the system. well, new blueblood. It’s been 142 years since Michigan’s first football team. Meanwhile, be concerned that the dominant color of this CFP is red. The two favorites are proud of it. If one or both don’t win their semi-finals, we might be looking at the best play-off ever.

Here’s how our CBS Sports college football pundits pick the winners right away with almost a month left until the games.