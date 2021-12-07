Penguins who score misery; Where are Carter and Blueger Lines?

The numbers are staggering. Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan shook his lines for Saturday’s showdown against the Vancouver Canucks not on a whim, but due to an almost extreme lack of production. From goals to scoring opportunities, the Penguins are currently a one-line team.

And that doesn’t bode well.

Evgeni Malkin has skated, of course, and will eventually rejoin the Penguins lineup. Things should improve. Of course, it can’t get any worse than Penguins’ second line and its weak production pulse.

Unfortunately for the Penguins, Sidney Crosby’s completion in form coincided with topline RW Bryan Rust’s lower body injury. The Penguins top line has not only held up without Rust, but has risen with Evan Rodrigues.

But bringing Rodrigues to the top row pulled the rug out from under the middle six. Go figure.

Sullivan put Kasperi Kapanen on Teddy Blueger’s line and promoted Danton Heinen to second line with Jeff Carter and Jason Zucker. After shuffling the lines, the Penguins scored a pair of 5v5 goals against the wilting Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

“I thought we generated quite a few scoring opportunities. So we certainly looked a lot on the net. I thought we had a lot of shots on target,” said Sullivan. “I thought every line had opportunities. So I think that’s progress.”

Progress might be nice. The goals belonged to the top line. The Penguins’ other forward lines were essentially equal or behind, except for the Sidney Crosby top line, the predominant offense driver.

The Crosby line had a 13-3 scoring advantage. Teddy Blueger and Jeff Carter lines came over at 7-5. Neither scored, and the Carter line had zero scoring opportunities, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

Kasperi Kapanen

Though Penguins fans have delivered it with some sugar, Kapanen has rightly been the lightning rod for criticism and fear. Kapanen is on five goals this season, but that also includes a match of three goals. He has only scored three goals this season and was on the bench for most of the third period in the Penguins’ 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on December 1.

For the win over Vancouver on Saturday, Sullivan dropped Kapanen to the Penguins third line with Teddy Blueger and Brock McGinn.

“I thought Kappy…yeah…I thought he…he was better tonight. You know, it looks a little different to play with Teddy and (McGinn), but those guys are hard payers. They’re straight guys. They are workers. Frankly, they’re workers,” Sullivan said. “They’re chasing pucks and forcing turnovers, and they still have some attacking instincts. So I thought they gave Kappy the puck in certain areas tonight. He had some good looks. He had one in the first period that was right in the lock…’

It wasn’t exactly a resounding endorsement as Sullivan and the team are trying to get Kapanen to his A-game. So far, the Pittsburgh Penguins have seen all but this season.

The statistics are brutal.

Penguins Lines–All Crosby

The Penguins’ top line with Guentzel, Crosby and Rodrigues not only had all the goals on Saturday, but they also had one less chance to score than Carter’s and Blueger’s lines combined (13-14). The Crosby line has reduced the middle two lines together.

**Crosby Line Last Five Matches Score Probability Ratio: 61-24.

**Middle six odds ratio last five matches: 46-44.

The Crosby line has scored three equal goals in the last five games. That’s not a ton, but it’s still better than the rest of the Penguins lines.

The Carter line has only one purpose. The Blueger line also has one purpose.

That’s a gaping hole in the middle of the Penguins lineup. The middle six has essentially gone dark, which makes me somewhat regret the piece from about two weeks ago, “E-Rod and Penguins Bottom-Six Flip Script.”

Of course, the Pittsburgh Penguins Blueger line does its job. The team doesn’t rely on them for insult, and when they turn in, it’s a bonus. In the last five games, the Blueger line has almost as many scoring opportunities (21) as the Carter line (25).

An interesting note is that Sullivan has used the Carter line for face-offs in the defensive zone against Vancouver before, but that was a one-off.

If you had Evan Rodrigues shortlisted as Penguins MVPs in 25 games, pat yourself on the back, but it’s true. Perhaps no skater has been more consistently productive than Rodrigues. Removing Rodrigues from the bottom six in various roles inexplicably wiped out the Penguins attack.

Add the lack of a Pittsburgh Penguins attack to the list of problems between the Penguins and a solid playoff spot. It’s somewhat unexpected that Zucker, Carter, and Kapanen got craters, but at least they’ve been consistent. Other than short bursts, the line doesn’t show much for their effort.

And so the experimentation began.

The lines will be in for another big jolt if Malkin returns later this month or next month. Maybe Malkin can kickstart Kapanen’s season, but for that, Kapanen would also need to play a better hockey brand that goes between the dots more often and plays with the puck under the dots.

If things don’t improve, it will be a long few weeks before Malkin returns. And after Malkin returns, the Penguins will still rely on Kapanen or Zucker, or both, to up their game. The middle six was not good enough and the numbers are staggering.