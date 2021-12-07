Sports
Bills dominated by patriots in scrimmage, lose pace in AFC East – Buffalo Bills Blog
ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Buffalo Bills knew the New England Patriots were in charge of football. Anyone sitting in Highmark Stadium knew they were running the ball.
But the Patriots (9-4) were still able to do it, milking the clock and controlling the game to maintain first place in the AFC East and the top spot in the conference for the playoffs. The bills fell to 7-5 with a 14-10 loss as the offense failed to string together sustained drives and settle for field goals or no points despite opportunities.
Buffalo will then travel to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) on Sunday with another game against the Patriots in two weeks.
With Patriots quarterback Mac Jones trying three passes and completing two, the Patriots were able to do as they pleased and dominated the scrimmage, rushing for 222 yards.
According to Elias Sports Bureau, New England attempted one first-half pitch, the worst of any team since at least 1978, as far as records are kept. Despite that, New England was able to get 96 yards in the first quarter alone, including a 64-yard touchdown from Damien Harris after a fumble by Buffalo’s Matt Breida.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished 15-of-30 for 145 yards and a touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis that came after a turnover. Other than that, Allen threw some impressive passes to the wind, but struggled to connect with his receivers.
Tight end Dawson Knox dropped two passes and receiver Stefon Diggs dropped a deep pass to the end zone, his first drop of the year. Knox, who didn’t have his best play, was called up for a crucial third-place false start on the Bills’ final stage. The tight end ended with two receptions on six goals for 14 yards.
While the defense allowed the Patriots to run the ball up and down, the longest run of the offense was the last — 67 yards — but ended with no points. Buffalo struggled to create a consistent running game, averaging 4.0 yards per carry and finishing with 99 yards on the ground.
Coach Sean McDermott’s clock control in the second half also played a role. He challenged the spot on a Jones fourth-down rush and the call was upheld due to a lack of evidence to topple. Buffalo burned another timeout before Allen was fired in the red zone. Buffalo had one time-out before the most important final minutes.
Disturbing trend: This is clear from all of the above, but opponents know they can turn on the Bills defense. The Titans did it, the Colts did it, and the Patriots relied on it. Overall, the run defense numbers aren’t the worst in the league, and most games it was enough, but despite the return of the defensive tackle Star Lotulelei after missing three games on the COVID-19 list, the run defense have problems . The Patriots tried three passes and won. Enough said.
QB breakdown: Allen played well overall, all things considered, especially with the part played by the wind. Most of the plays that failed with his receivers were drops, but Allen also had moments when he put the ball too high or out of reach of his receiver.
Interceptions have been a big deal for the quarterback lately, but Allen didn’t throw any against the Patriots. It was his first game without interception since week 8.
Core series: On the Bills’ first drive of the fourth quarter, starting with 13 minutes left, they had a chance to take the lead. But with the ball on New England’s 6-yard line thanks to a collar tackle, the Bills got zero points. After winning no yards on a Zack Moss run, coach Sean McDermott called timeout, leaving Buffalo with one half.
Allen was promptly fired for a loss of 9, then threw an incomplete pass to Knox in the end zone. Kicker Tyler Bass then missed a 33-yard field goal into the wind, giving the Patriots the ball back.
