Rain stops, Bangladesh strikes early, Pakistan 197/4





Monday was the day 3 of the second cricket test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka. Pakistan is first to win the toss and this match is sure to end in a draw after more than seven sessions were lost to the elements. Weather permitting, follow Day 4 (Tuesday) live cricket scores and updates from BAN vs PAK here. (LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS) 10:44 AM IST: Pakistan loses Babar Two quick wickets for Bangladesh in the morning. Khaled Ahmed catches Babar Azam, LBW for 76. Babar goes for a review but is unsuccessful. Pakistan 1974/4. Mohammad Rizwan joins Fawad Alam in the middle. 10:32 AM: Bangladesh struck early. The association Babar Azam-Azhar Ali comes to an end. Right arm medium pacer Ebadot Hossain gets the breakthrough. Azhar Ali pulls out a pull and wicketkeeper Liton Das completes an easy catch. Azhar Ali is out for 56. Pakistan 193/3. Fawad Alam joins his captain in the middle. 10:21 AM: Finally, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam are in the center. Bangladesh starts with their pacesetter Khaled Ahmed. PACK 188/2. 10:13 AM IST: Good news Good news from Dhaka. The outfield is still wet, but 100 minutes of play is scheduled for the first session on Tuesday. The other sessions are each the usual two-hour blocks. Weather permitting of course. Keep checking this space for the live updates and live scores of BAN vs PAK second Test at Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. 8:50 AM IST: Delayed start The rain does not stop in Dhaka as there is a steady drizzle which is currently forcing the groundsmen to cover the entire square. The players are waiting in suspense on the sidelines but we will have a delayed start The rain gods have not been kind to Bangladeshi cricket fans. Cyclone Jawad may not have left a trail of destruction like most cyclones, but it has deprived the Bangladesh national cricket team of the chance to salvage some pride against a red-hot Pakistani team. Bangladesh is desperate for the two-Test series after losing the first Test in Chattogram by eight wickets. The home side counted on star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to bolster the Tigers, but the rain put a damper on the rain. Pakistan is in no rush to play. Thirty minutes of play was possible on day 2 of Sunday. When play started after lunch, Pakistan added a further 27 runs in the 6.2 possible overs without losing any wicket. The tourists are 188 for two, Azhar Ali (52) scored his 34th half-century and Babar Azam hit 71. Monday (day 3) no ball was thrown. With more rain or thunderstorms forecast in many parts of Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, a draw seems to be the only possible outcome.

