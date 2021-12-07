What you need to know about CSU football’s new head coach

The national search for a new Colorado State soccer coach didn’t take long, and it didn’t take long to find the man for the Rams.

Steve Addazio was officially fired on December 2nd. On the morning of December 6, the news broke that Jay Norvell expected to be the next coach at CSU. He leaves Mountain West rival Nevada.

Here’s what you need to know about the move and Norvell.

Why would you leave Nevada for CSU? Jay Norvell gets a hefty raise.

Money talks. Norvell’s contract had a base salary of $625,000 in a new five-year contract he signed before 2020.

He was paid $619,250 in 2021 as part of Nevada rebates due to COVID-19, while Addazio made $1.55 million, making Norvell the lowest paid coach in the league.

Addazio would earn $1.6 million in 2022.

Norvell gets a hefty raise.

In addition, CSU will play in a new $220 million Canvas Stadium that opened in 2017. The Rams spend the most on football in the Mountain West, according to Sportico, while Nevada is 10th.

More:Ohio State Assistant Tony Alford Not Expected to Be the Next CSU Football Coach

What is Jay Norvell’s contract buyout in Nevada?

Norvell and CSU owe Nevada a buyout of approximately $1,979,154 to Nevada within 60 days of signing the CSU contract, according to Nevada Sports Net.

CSU will owe Addazio $3 million over the next three seasons as part of his resignation.

More:Colorado State has pledged more than $6 million to coaches not to coach, including $3 million to Steve Addazio

How Did Nevada Do Under CoachNorvell?

Nevada was 3-9 in Norvell’s first season, then won seven or eight games in each of the last four, making a bowl every season. He is 33-26 in Nevada, his first job as a head coach. Nevada went 8-4 this season.

He becomes CSU’s first minority head football coach

CSU has never had a minority head football coach.

He becomes the first Black CSU head football coach and only the third minority head coach of any sport at the school.

It’s just a challenge for minority coaches, Norvell said in a: 2019 story in the Undefeated. People of power and authority want to hire people who remind them of them. You hear it all the time: They want to hire people who look like their grandson. I don’t know it’s always conscious. It’s just the way it is. There aren’t many minorities in positions of power who hire people, so that makes sense.

What is his coaching style?

Known as an offensive air strike coach, Norvell has led to explosive offenses, culminating in the 2021 Nevada team brimming with NFL talent.

The Wolf Pack led the Mountain West in scoring 37 points per game, and potential first-round NFL draft pick Carson Strong was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year after throwing 4,175 yards, 36 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Nevada also had one of the best receivers in the league in Romeo Doubs and a good tight ending in Cole Turner.

That said, Norvell has committed several offenses in his career, from West Coast to pistol, balanced and scattered.

He wrote a book, Complete Wide Receiver, which was published in 2012 and was an All-Big 10 defensive back in Iowa as a player.

Explosive crimes return to Fort Collins.

What teams, schools has Jay Norvell coached?

The Nevada job was his first job as a head coach, but he has been an assistant at the college and NFL level since the mid-1980s.

He has worked at Arizona State (wide receivers), Texas (receivers), Oklahoma (co-offensive coordinator, wide receivers), UCLA (offensive coordinator), Nebraska (offensive coordinator), Oakland Raiders (tight ends), Indianapolis Colts (receivers ), Iowa State (quarterbacks, wide receivers), Wisconsin (offensive line, wide receivers, special teams), Northern Iowa (wide receivers), and Iowa (graduate assistant).

Where and how does Jay Norvell recruit?

Nevada’s 2021 recruiting class is currently ranked fifth in the Mountain West (by 247Sports), one spot ahead of CSU. While Norvell’s classes are not at the top of the rankings, he has dug up gems.

Strong was a three-star recruit with one Division I offer and will soon be a top NFL pick. Doubs (also a three-star) chose Nevada over Washington State and a host of Mountain West schools. Cole Turner was still a three-star. Star Defense Lineman Dom Peterson had only one other offer.

Norvell has deep ties to California, especially the Los Angeles area. CSU thrived in California recruiting in its heyday. He also recruited Texas well.

How rare is a movement within the conference?

Norvell is believed to be the first coach in Mountain West history to move from one head coach job to another during the conference.

History head coaching CSU

Jay Norvell becomes the 24th head coach in Colorado state football history. Here’s a look at its predecessors and their records.

W. J. Forbes (1899): 0-2-1

George Toomey (1900-01): 1-3

Clarence J. Griffith (1901-02): 2-5-2

Matt Rothwell (1903): 5-1

John H. McIntosh (1904-1905): 4-8-1

Claude J. Rothgeb (1906-09): 3-11-1

George M. Cassidy (1910): 0-5

Harry W. Hughes (1911-1941): 126-96-18

Julius Hans Wagner (1942, 1945-46): 8-11-1

Bob Davis (1947-55): 54-33-2

Don Tuffy Mullison (1956-61): 19-40-1

Milo Mike Lude (1962-69): 29-51-1

Jerry Wampfler (1970-72): 8-25

Sark Arslanian (1973-81): 45-47-4

Chester Caddas (1981): 0-6

Leon Fuller (1982-88): 25-55

Earle Bruce (1989-92): 22-24-1

Sonny Lubick (1993-2007): 108-74

Steve Fairchild (2008-11): 16-33

Jim McElwain (2012-14): 22-16

Dave Baldwin (2014): 0-1

Mike Bobo (2015-19): 28-35

Steve Addazio (2020-21): 4-12

Notes: The program did not have a head coach from 1893-94 (3-6) and did not put together a team from 1895-98 and 1943-44 (World War II). Dave Baldwin served as the interim coach for a bowl game after McElwain left CSU for Florida.

Follow Kevin Lytle on twitter.com/Kevin_Lytle and on facebook.com/KevinSLytle. Colorado sports can also be followed on Twitter. Support his work and that of other Colorado journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.